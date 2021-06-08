Ben Berg fires up opening date for new North Post Oak restaurant

Ben Berg will unveil his new all-day cafe this week. NoPo Café, Market & Bar begins service this Thursday, June 10.

Named for an area that's north of the Galleria, east of Spring Branch, and west of Timbergrove, NoPo Café shares a its building with Berg Hospitality's corporate offices (1244 North Post Oak Rd.). The 2,600-square-foot space offers a 35-seat dining room with a 6-seat full-service and a market stocked with grab-and-go meals and provisions selected by general manager Ruth Messele.

“I’m excited to create a fresh neighborhood dining experience for a rapidly growing area that is really underserved by restaurants and bars,” Berg said in a statement. “Jose and our culinary team really took their time creating these menus while Ruth visited every Houston famers market and met with several local retailers to handpick each item for the market, and I am proud of the end result.”

Berg Hospitality culinary director Jose Hernandez (Triniti, Lucienne) has created a menu inspired by classic American fare. Breakfast items range from egg dishes and breakfast tacos to avocado toast and quiche.

Lunch and dinner options feature sandwiches, salads, and center of plate entrees such as steak frites and red snapper with salsa verde. In addition, look for freshly baked pizzas with a wide range of toppings. Pair them with a selection of classic cocktails or wines priced from $36-115 per bottle.

“Our goal was to create well-rounded menus that offered something for everyone, but to not go overboard and end up with a huge, overwhelming number of dishes,” Hernandez said. “I really enjoyed being able to combine my pastry and savory chef skills to create the wide variety of dishes on the breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus and in the grab-and-go market.”

Initially, the restaurant will be open Monday through Friday 7 am-9 pm and Saturday 3-9 pm. Look for that to grow over time.

In addition to opening NoPo Café, Berg Hospitality will open Trattoria Sophia, a romantic Italian restaurant, in the Heights later this summer. The Annie Café & Bar and Turner's, both of which have been temporarily closed after a kitchen fire, are expected to reopen by the end of June.