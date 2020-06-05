Remembering the "Diva of Dining," plus Black-owned Houston restaurants

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," co-host Matt Harris joins CultureMap food editor to discuss all the latest news in the world of Houston restaurants. Their conversation begins with the duo sharing memories of Cleverley Stone, the longtime Houston media personality who died last week at the age of 68.

Sandler recalls the numerous food events he judged with Stone, the appearances he made on her radio show, and her role as the founder of Houston Restaurant Weeks, the annual fundraiser that's contributed over $16 million to the Houston Food Bank.

From there, the conversation moves on to a discussion of some of the recent restaurant closures that have taken place in Houston. The two hosts share thoughts on Bernie's Burger Bus, Penny Quarter, Barry's Pizza, and Indika. They also offer some thoughts on the latest initiative from the Southern Smoke Foundation — free mental healthcare for hospitality workers throughout Texas.

In the restaurants of the week segment, the hosts discuss two of their favorite Black-owned restaurants. Harris describes his recent visits to Broham Fine Soul Food & Groceries, Indigo chef Jonny Rhodes market for the Trinity Groves neighborhood. Sandler endorses Lucille's, chef Chris Williams' Southern-inspired establishment in the Museum District.

The conversation concludes with discussions of recent meals at Musaafer, the recently opened Indian fine dining restaurant in the Galleria, and Fainmous BBQ, the Tennessee-style barbecue joint that opened its new location in Sawyer Yards on June 1.

