Houston will soon get tacos delivered from famous comedian George Lopez

A new taco is coming to Houston from famous comedian George Lopez, who is debuting street tacos in a delivery-only format, under the name George Lopez Tacos, beginning June 8.

George Lopez's multi-faceted career encompasses TV, film, and stand-up comedy; he co-created and starred in Warner Bros Television's sitcom George Lopez which ran for six seasons on ABC.

But a release says he is also a passionate foodie, now bringing Mexican flavors to the masses — that's us! — via a partnership with Nextbite, a virtual restaurant company that specializes in the fast-growing off-premise dining model.

"My street tacos are all about helping you rompe your routines and dinner expectations with a badass street taco experience that tastes damn delicious,” Lopez said in a statement. [translation of "rompe": "breaks"]

"With Nextbite’s delivery-only concept, we are helping restaurants thrive by adding a delicious delivery-only menu item that allows them to get a little bit of George in the kitchen and bring more revenue into their operation," Lopez said.

George Lopez Tacos will feature iconic street taco recipes that Lopez developed himself, featuring:

tender and slow-cooked meats

flavorful toppings

salsa sauces

The release offers no other menu details, but Lopez also owns a restaurant concept in Southern California that serves tacos, burritos, and bowls, and those tacos include pretty authentic-looking carne asada and pollo asado tacos on corn tortillas.

A photo supplied by NextBite seems to indicate that the menu will also include chips & queso, guacamole, and churro bites.

Lopez is busy: In addition to the taco concept and the restaurant, he also has a brewing company.

George Lopez Tacos will be offered through an array of Nextbite restaurant partners not only in Houston but also Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.

Lopez is not the first celebrity figure to give us, the masses, the opportunity to order their food: Guy Fieri has opened Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, offering delivery of dishes such as his mac & cheese burger and wings; and celebu-chef David Chang opened Fuku, a ghost kitchen concept featuring fried chicken sandwiches and tenders.