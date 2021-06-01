Ex-NFL star Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson drops four-figure tips at 2 Houston restaurants

Whenever a celebrity dines at a restaurant, the first question is, did they tip well? Rest assured that Chad Johnson tips very, very well.

The former NFL wide receiver dropped four-figure tips at two of Houston's most prominent Black-owned restaurants, the Turkey Leg Hut and Thirteen.

According to a post on Turkey Leg Hut's Instagram, Johnson left the $1,000 tip on a bill of just $4.28. He dined with local music executive Jas Prince.

On Sunday, May 30, Johnson and fiancee Sharelle Rosado dined at Thirteen on dishes that included the restaurant's twin lobster tails with grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes. Not only did the football star leave a $1,300 tip on a bill of $107.17, he left a note challenging Thirteen's owner, NBA star James Harden, to a match of the best-selling video game FIFA.

Executive chef Tobias Dorzon shared an image of himself with Johnson and Rosado.

When Harden shared an image of the bill with his 11.5 million Instagram followers, he accepted Johnson's challenge. The match will probably have to wait until after Harden and the Brooklyn Nets dispatch the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs.