North downtown brewpub's new owners craft new menu and fun events

A Houston brewpub has new ownership. Local Group Brewing has been acquired by Distincture Hospitality, a new group created by three craft beer enthusiasts.

Initially opened in February 2020 just before the COVID-19 shutdown, Local Group offered a range of brews that included stouts, a New England-style Imperial IPA, and German-style hefeweizen. The extensive food menu included duck confit poutine and housemade pretzels.

Dave Sorrell and Morgan Green, partners and experienced homebrewers, teamed up with Jorge Benitez to purchase the 7,500-square-foot facility that's located in the Hardy Yards neighborhood north of downtown. Together, they bring experience from a number of prominent establishments, including Revelry on Richmond, Hay Merchant, and Holler Brewing Co., according to a release.

In order to resume serving food, the trio hired chef Danny Leal. Known for his creative dishes at shuttered cocktail bar Night Shift, Leal will roll out a new menu of casual fare starting in June.

"The facility is beautiful with all of the bells and whistles both in the kitchen and the brewery,” Sorrell said in a statement. ”We will be debuting a really cool, unique concept very soon. In the meantime, look for expanded hours and drink options as we re-open the kitchen. We're excited to work with Danny's amazing ideas and creations, and we can’t wait to see what Jorge does to fill the vibes in the taproom."

Details on the new concept, which will include a new name and a refreshed interior, will be revealed in the months to come. For now, the brewery will sell through its stock of Local Group's existing brews while reviving promotions such as Formula 1 watch parties, a running club, and trivia nights.