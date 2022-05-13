Massive new party palace in The Heights promises bubbly brunch and boozy fun

A veteran Heights bar owner has plans to shake up 20th Street with what he describes as the “ultimate social gathering and party place.” Zach Harris, who owns the popular Drift Bar in The Heights, has announced his newest concept, Heights Social, which is slated to open this fall.

Keeping it walkable for fans and locals, Heights Social will be located right next door to Drift at 1213 W. 20th St. The new spot will boast 8,500 square feet of bar and entertainment space, more than 50 TVs, advanced automated lighting, and a 40-foot LED wall. As for the libation experience, expect cocktails on tap, martinis, a full kitchen and aggressive happy hour specials.

Weekends will see champagne sabering (always an IG story/Boomerang fave), brunch, and late-night DJs.

Specifically for sips, Harris has planned a martini-focused cocktail menu featuring old-school martinis and an espresso martini on tap. Other staples will include gin cocktails on tap, craft cocktail shots, and flavored Old Fashioneds, according to a press release. Harris has also picked an “elevated” wine list, including his off-the-menu personal favorites, such as Plumpjack.

Food offerings will include a thin-crust pizza, appetizers, and charcuterie. Weekend brunch promises to pop (bottles), with tableside champagne service and the aforementioned champagne sabering.

Scenic additions include automated lighting, the first design utilized by Harris’ new company, Harris Hospitality. A 101-inch, Restoration Hardware chandelier mounted above a fountain in an atrium area, with massive skylights overhead, is a signature feature and future selfie haven for guests.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open another concept on 20th Street,” said Harris in a statement. “Heights Social will be a social gathering place for Houston and the surrounding areas. We want this place to be different and create something special for Houston. It’s the first of many more venues to come for Harris Hospitality.”

Heights Social is the newest concept for Harris’ fledgling firm. The native Houstonian who opened Drift in 2020 promises more Drift bars in the future, plus live music venues around the Lone Star State and beyond.

Heights Social; 1213 W. 20th St. For more information, follow @heightssocialhouston.