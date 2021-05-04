16 buzzy bars and restaurants to toast Cinco de Mayo in Houston

This year’s Cinco de Mayo could be one to remember. While most Houstonians probably don’t have many opinions about Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla, we do love a good deal on margaritas.

Bars and restaurants all over the city have responded at a range of price points — from $5 house margaritas all the way to a $75 bash at one of the city’s most elegant eateries. Head out and enjoy what could be the last night weather before the summer heat really kicks in.

The Annie Cafe & Bar

The Galleria-area restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo party takes place on its patio from 4-6 pm. For $75, attendees can chow down on snacks such as crab toastaditas, mini campechana, and chicken flautas while sipping on beers and cocktails like the ranch water, margarita, and an Old Fashioned made with tequila. Live entertainment also included.

Candente

The Montrose Tex-Mex favorite’s party will take place from 5 - 6:30 pm on its spacious outdoor patio that recently received upgrades like a 100-square foot fountain. In addition to a live mariachi band, dine on street tacos and get $3 off margaritas until 6 pm.

Caracol/Hugo’s/Xochi

All three of Hugoo Ortega’s Mexican restaurants will celebrate the day with three-course, $60 menus that come with agave cocktail pairings. In addition, house margaritas will be discounted to $8, and the restaurants’ signature “Greatest Margarita Ever Sold” — made with premium tequila and 25-year aged Grand Marnier — will be half-off.

Eight Row Flint

Agricole Hospitality’s patio may be known for tacos and whiskey, but it serves plenty of agave spirits as well. On Wednesday, get $10 house margaritas on the rock, frozen blood orange margaritas, palomas, and the Ricky Tanner, a less-sweet alternative to the Ranch Water. Live music begins at 5 pm.

8th Wonder Brewery

The EaDo hot spot will feature performances by by Bombón and DJ Gracie Chavez from 4-9 pm along with a michelada special. In addition, the Eatsie Boys food truck will take $1 off their signature elote fries.



El Big Bad

Downtown’s margarita emporium will offer $5 house margaritas and other specials.

El Patio

Get $5 blue margaritas and $8 frozens made with Patron Barrel Select Reposado at this Briargrove restaurant. In addition, mariachis will serenade the crowd from 5-11 pm.

Feges BBQ

Houston’s best food court barbecue will served smoked barbacoa tacos on Wednesday. They’re served with refried beans and choice of one additional side.

Henderson & Kane

The modern general store in the Old Sixth Ward will feature a collaboration menu created by chef Jesse Gallegos with special guest chef Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co.

Jax Grill

All three locations of the popular burger joint will offer $2 frozen margaritas, $2 Dos Equis, $2 shots of Cuervo Tradicional, and $2 street tacos.

Molina’s Cantina

Known for introducing the frozen margarita to Houston, the Tex-Mex stape will serve $6.50 Molina’s margaritas all day and offer live mariachi music from 6-8 pm at all three locations.

The Original Ninfa’s

Both locations will feature roast pig tacos along red (watermelon), white (cucumber mint), and green (jalapeno) margaritas.

Pistolero’s Tequila and Taco Bar

The Montrose tacos and tequila spot will offer $7 El Jimador Margaritas all night.

Revelry on Richmond

The Montrose sports bar will utilize Cinco de Mayo as the opportunity to introduce its new fajitas Wednesday promotion of a half-pound of beef or chicken fajitas with rice and beans for $15 (add a frozen margarita for $5 more). Day-of specials include a build-your-own taco bar; $5 palomas and ranch waters; $20 buckets of Mexican beer; and $3.50 domestic and $5 craft and import big beers.

Space Cowboy

The tropical-inspired, poolside patio bar at the Heights House Hotel will host a Cinco party that features a special menu by chef Lyle Bento, boozy Mexican raspas, paletas by Popston, churros by Planet Churro, loteria, piñatas, CBD vendors, and a night market, 7-11 pm.

The Taco Stand

The recently opened taqueria from the owners of the Burger Joint will sell its single-sized canned margaritas and frozen margaritas for $5 all day. Available for dine-in, to-go, and drive-thru.