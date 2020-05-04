7 hot Houston restaurants help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home

Houston restaurants have reopened for dine-in service, but not everyone feels ready to eat in the company of strangers. On the other hand, celebrating Cinco de Mayo with either Mexican or Tex-Mex and margaritas is a beloved local tradition that deserves to be observed.

In that spirit, we’ve rounded up some of the city’s most-appealing Cinco de Mayo festivities, almost all of which are geared towards celebrating at home. Luchador masks and margaritas seem to be this year’s dominant themes, but sitting down for an enhanced take on Taco Tuesday is a sufficient reason to celebrate.

Alicia’s Mexican Grille

The suburban Tex-Mex favorite celebrates Cinco at all five of its Houston-area locations with street tacos and margaritas. Get an individual pack of four tacos (chicken or pork, $10.95; beef, $12.95) or a family pack of 16 (chicken or pork, $40; beef, $48) that comes with toppings and street corn. Add a margarita pack with El Jimador Reposda tequila ($50) or Avion Reposda tequila ($70). Available through May 10.

Cuchara

The restaurant’s lucha libre wrestling match has been cancelled, but diners will still find $2 tacos and $13 “margarita and a half” made with Espolon tequila. Mariachis will serenade both those who dine-in and those who prefer to practice social distancing by eating in their cares. Chef-owner Ana Beaven also promises “lots of cool lucha libre-themed stuff” available via raffle or for purchase.

El Big Bad

The downtown taco and tequila bar has been celebrating Cinco since Friday with dine-in service — we recommend its upstairs patio — as well as food and drinks to-go. Get a quart of margarita mix to-go for $18 or a version with a 375ml bottle of tequila for $50. Fajitas, enchiladas, and more are also available to-go.

El Patio

Nothing says Cinco quite like this Briargrove restaurant’s signature blue margaritas — which are available as single, quart ($15, regularly $25), or gallon ($55, regularly $90) — or upgrade to Patron barrel select reposado frozens (quart, $25; gallon, $90). Food options include party packs with 40 street tacos ($120.75), 4-pounds of beef and chicken fajitas ($140.75), or 12 enchiladas (cheese, $48; beef or chicken, $52). Free delivery within 5 miles.

Fajitas a Go-Go

Pre-ordering from the Rice Village-area Tex-Mex to-go spot comes with a bonus — the restaurant’s drivers will be wearing luchador masks. Reach the $45 delivery minimum with meals like a fajitas family pack for four ($58); add a liter of margarita mix for $15.

Hugo’s

The restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo for two pack comes with a margarita kit, appetizers (guacamole and seafood cocktail), tacos (choice of beef, chicken, or pork), and tres leches. The $95 meal also includes access to a Zoom party (6:30 - 8 pm) that will feature cocktail and cooking demonstrations, live music, and more. Order online and pickup between 11 am and 6 pm.

Ninfa’s

Both the Navigation and Uptown locations will feature fajitas packs with special shrimp add-ons (grilled, $4; bacon-wrapped, $5). In addition to the classic Ninfarita (half gallon, $50; gallon, $95), customers may opt for any of four new to-go cocktails: guava paloma, mango habanero margarita, skinny margarita, and spicy margarita.