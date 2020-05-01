Texas liquor store uncorks convenient new online ordering system

A popular Texas liquor store has made shopping for that favorite beer, wine, or spirit even easier than before. Twin Liquors has rolled out online ordering for all of its stores statewide, a total of more than 90 locations, including the company's Sigel’s brand in Dallas.

Customers may access the Twin Liquor's website or its app to search for their favorite bottles. Both the website and app allow people to browse selections by categories such as price range, brand, varietal, place of origin, vintage, and size.

Using the app allows people to scan the barcode of almost-empty bottles, thus avoiding the potential calamity of running out of anything. Yes, downloading it will trigger the urge to scan every bottle in that well-stocked home bar.

Once ordered, simply pick up at the nearest location or, for an additional fee, have it delivered (areas vary by store).

Those who choose pick up will find new safeguards in place for shoppers and employees, including plexiglass "sneeze-guards” between the cash register and counter, social distancing markers, and reduced hours — Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm.