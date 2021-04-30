17 hot Houston restaurants serving up last-minute Mother's Day dining and to-go

Houstonians are really excited about celebrating Mother’s Day at Houston restaurants. Searching for reservations at popular options reveals that many places are either fully booked or so close to it that adding them to this guide would only be frustrating for readers.

As of Friday, April 30, the restaurants listed below still have tables, but they’re probably going quickly. Act fast (or pick somewhere close to home that isn’t listed).

This list also includes a few to-go options for those who prefer to celebrate at home.

Caracol

Hugo Ortega’s Galleria-area seafood restaurant is offering a three-course, $52 menu ($15 for children 10 and under). Choices include creamy lobster soup, wood-roasted oysters, chilaquiles, chicken enchiladas, and three dessert options.

Field & Tides

Rather than a prix fixe menu, chef Travis Lenig will feature customer favorites such as tuna poke, deviled eggs, she crab soup, and more in a normal, a la carte format. Seatings are at 11 am and 1 pm; reservations recommended.

KP's Kitchen

The recently opened Memorial-area restaurant will offer moms a complimentary glass of Champagne to pair with any of the selections on their normal menu. The restaurant suggests its Gulf crab cake served with Parisian mustard and housemade slaw.

Liberty Kitchen

Both locations of the seafood restaurant have added lavender pancakes with honey crème anglaise to their usual brunch menu for Mother’s Day. Other options include Benedict with lobster or crab cake, quinoa breakfast bowl, and red velvet waffle with fried chicken strips.

Masraff’s

The restaurant’s three-course, $60 brunch menu ($15 for a separate kids menu) offers many customers favorites. Starter choices include garlic-seared calamari, Gulf crab cake, and the braised wagyu meatball. Entree options include red snapper with celery root risotto, barolo-braised short rib, and lobster frittata.

Mastrantos

The Heights restaurant will offer four Mother’s Day seatings at 10 am, noon, 2:30 pm, and 5 pm for its four-course, $49 menu ($25 for kids). Choices include the restaurant’s signature Carrots Over Carrots, eggs Benedict made with an arepa, and spinach and squash quiche.

The Original Ninfa’s

Both locations of the Tex-Mex favorite will feature pork tacos (two for $10) made with meat from pigs that are roasted on-site, as well as half-sized Ninfaritas ($2) in honor of the portion preferred by founder Ninfa Lorenzo.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The locally based chain will open at 11 am on Mother’s Day. In addition to its regular menu, look for specials such as a fennel-crusted salmon with navel orange butter. For dinner, get the restaurant’s three-course Sunday supper featuring its signature pork chop for $39 (available 4 pm to close).

Phat Eatery

The popular Katy restaurant is offering a customizable takeaway package of five courses for $85. Designed to feed six, the package must be ordered by May 8. Options include roti canai; choice of curry-braised oxtail, beef rendang, or sizzling beef; choice of Hainanese chicken, mango chicken, or basil chicken; and more.

Pondicheri

James Beard Award finalist Anita Jaisinghani has both an herbivore ($110) and omnivore ($125) to-go package available that serves up to four people (order by May 4). The restaurant is also selling Mother’s Day gifts bags and boxes full of clothing, cosmetics, sweets, and more. See website for details.

Studewood Cantine

This Tex-Mex restaurant in The Heights will begin brunch service on Mother’s Day. Looks for standards such as chilaquiles, a breakfast taco plate, fried egg torta, and tres leches French toast.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both locations will offer a Mother’s Parrillada for four ($79.95) that comes with beef and chicken fajitas, grilled quail, four enchiladas (cheese or chicken enchiladas), and all the trimmings. Alternatively, choose the South Texas Mesquite BBQ Picnic Pack ($34 for two, $65 for four) which includes a mesquite-grilled whole chicken, baby back ribs, potato salad, and more.

Tony’s

The fine dining restaurant’s three-course, $75 brunch menu includes options such as pansoti, eggs Benedict, and the Wyatt Salad (lobster, crab, shrimp, and mango with a citrus-ginger vinaigrette). To-go packages are also available.

Traveler’s Table

The Montrose restaurant’s Mother’s Day plans include a two-course, $45 menu and mimosa specials priced at $5/glass or $20/carafe.

The Union Kitchen

All six locations of the popular neighborhood restaurant will feature specials such as Million Dollar Deviled Eggs, shrimp and roasted corn bisque, herb-crusted lamb lollipops, and more.

Woodshed Smokehouse

Celebrity chef Tim Love’s Levy Park restaurant will supplement its usual brunch offerings with $15 mimosa pitchers and a hibiscus-champagne cocktail ($6).

Wunsche Bros.

The recently reopened Spring restaurant will offer complimentary mimosas for mom, along with extended hours of 10 am-9 pm.