There's a new canned alcoholic beverage on the market — and it's not a seltzer.

All Hands ready-to-drink cocktails offer several different spins on the traditional vodka soda, with flavors like cranberry, raspberry lemonade, cherry limeade, and ruby red grapefruit. Of course, you can also crack open a classic vodka soda or vodka tonic if bar classics better suit your taste.

These portable pours deliver the quality and strength of your favorite craft cocktail in a convenient 12 oz. can, clocking in at 10% ABV each. That's basically two full cocktails in each can.

And the best part? All Hands is Houston-based, with a headquarters in Midtown and native Houstonian Josh Sanders, who previously worked with Austin-based brand Yeti, at the helm.

When developing All Hands, Sanders noticed that many hard seltzers simply tasted bland or outright bad due to sugar-based malt liquor and cheap mystery ingredients. He vowed to use only six-times-distilled, grade nine vodka as their base, along with 100 percent all-natural, gluten-free ingredients.

"Consumers value convenience, and the concept of a great cocktail in the convenience of a can was a fantastic idea. But what the market gave us instead were low-quality diet mocktails," Sanders says. "We understand there's a buyer for low-calorie, low-ABV beverages, but we have also never seen anyone order a cocktail at a bar, and ask how many calories are in it. There is more than one consumer to serve here. Buyers are graduating from cheap seltzers to discover they can have a real craft quality cocktail that goes anywhere."

All Hands also shares a passion for "Good Work," what they've deemed the philanthropical arm of their business. Focusing on stewardship efforts within the outdoor community, the brand intentionally supports mentorship and conservation initiatives through their partnership with organizations like Spoke Hollow Outfitters and Stewards of The Wild.

Additionally, as an official "1% for the Planet" partner, they've committed to giving back 1 percent of their annual sales each year toward nonprofit environmental organizations.

All Hands cocktails are currently available at all 12 Total Wine locations across Houston, or visit www.allhandscocktails.com/find-us to find the cans near you.