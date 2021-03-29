15 Houston restaurants dish out Easter brunch, dine-in and to-go

Houston restaurants have a number of Easter dining options. Those who feel comfortable dining in will find buffets, prix fixe menus, and lots of lamb specials.

Those who still prefer to-go will find family dining packages, heat and serve meals, and lots of lamb specials. Either way, lots of tasty lamb is getting consumed on Sunday.

The list below constitutes a curated selection of old favorites mixed with a few newer options. All of the dine-in choices showed available reservations as of Monday, March 29, but they’ll go fast. Act quickly to secure a table.

Easter To-Go

Craft Pita

The popular Mediterranean restaurant has collaborated with Truth BBQ on a take and bake package that includes smoked lamb shoulder, fattoush salad, Lebanese rice, hummus, cucumber yogurt, pita bread, and mamool cookies ($100). Pre-order for pickup April 3. Includes reheating instructions.

Tony’s

The fine dining restaurant’s Easter packages include dishes such as deviled eggs, Quiche Lorraine, smoked salmon, whole sliced beef tenderloin, braised lamb shank, and more. Order by March 31 for pickup Saturday, April from 2-5 pm.

Treebeards

The Memorial location of the Cajun restaurant is serving up family meals with options such as shrimp étouffée, beef & bean chili, red beans with sausage, and chicken-fried chicken. Each meal feeds a minimum of four and must be ordered Friday, April 2 for pickup Saturday, April 3 between 11 am and 9 pm. Email catering@treebeards.com to order.

Easter Dine-In

Brasil

The Montrose institution is always a popular brunch destination. Easter Sunday specials will include the Brasil Benedict topped with smoked salmon, bacon, or prosciutto; Eggs El Salvador, pork and cheese pupusa with two poached eggs; carrot cake pancakes; French toast filled with lemon curd; and more. Served Saturday and Sunday from 8 am - 2 pm.

Brasserie du Parc

Downtown’s French dining destination will serve a special, three-course $38 menu from 11 am-5 pm. Options include lobster bisque, deviled eggs, steak and eggs, leg of lamb, and choice of dessert. The entire menu, including wine and cocktails, is also available to-go.

Cleburne Cafeteria

The Houston institution will be open for both dine-in and to-go from 11 am-8 pm with its usual comfort food offerings plus Sunday specials of baked ham, turkey and dressing, Cornish game hen with rice and prime rib.

8th Wonder Brewery

The popular EaDo destination will host an "Adult Easter Egg Hunt" on Saturday, April 3. Customers will have the opportunity to collect over 300 eggs with prizes that include pints of beer, beer cans, free entrees from the Eatsie Boys food truck, and candy. The hunt begins at 12 pm.

Four Seasons Houston

Instead of indoor dining, the downtown hotel is serving its famous brunch on its pool deck. To comply with COVID protocols, the buffet features individually plated appetizers, salads, and desserts, along with five, chef-attended action stations, and breakfast sides served tableside. The meal costs $105 per adult and $55 per child under 12. Reserve by calling 713-650-1300.

Guard and Grace

The downtown steakhouse will celebrate the holiday with Easter egg hunts at 11 am and 2 pm plus specials such as Maine lobster Benedict; smoked wagyu brisket hash; and chicken and waffles. Kids menu also available. Open 11 am-4 pm.

Indianola

Similar to Thanksgiving, Agricole Hospitality’s EaDo restaurant will serve a buffet-style meal in a sit down format. Tables make their selections, and the dishes are brought to them. The $65 meal includes leg of lamb, Black Angus filet, salmon, sides, starters, and dessert.

La Table

The Galleria-area French restaurant will supplement its usual menu with a special of leg of lamb with spring vegetables, pommes purée, and sauce paloise. Each table will also receive a complimentary plate of Madeleines.

One Fifth Southern Comfort

Make it a Southern-style brunch with this restaurant’s three-course, prix fixe menu ($55 adults, $25 children). Dishes include crab-stuffed jalapeños with buttermilk dressing, roasted oysters, ham and eggs with cream cheese grits, and rabbit and dumplings. Seatings at 10:45 am, 11 am, 2 pm, and 2:15 pm.

The Original Ninfa’s

Both locations of the Tex-Mex favorite will extend brunch from 10 am-5 pm. In addition to the usual menu, chef Alex Padilla will be offering an Easter special of a pecan waffle with fried quail, fried oysters, two fried eggs, and guajillo chipotle cream sauce. Speciality Easter cocktails will also be available.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both locations of the Tex-Mex staple are featuring both dine-in and to-go parrillada packages built around beef and chicken fajitas with a range of other dishes ($79.95). An Enchilada Extravaganza for four is also available ($55).

The Union Kitchen

All six locations of the eclectic, comfort food restaurant will offer a special a la carte Easter brunch menu. Options include crispy crab deviled eggs, Nutella French toast, herb-crusted lamb lollipops, white chocolate bread pudding, and more.