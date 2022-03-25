Quick check: Is it a weekday? Then you probably worked really hard, and should reward yourself. Head to Pour Behavior, the 18,000-square-foot sports bar and restaurant where an entire front wall opens out onto a giant patio.

That's the perfect backdrop for sipping new spring cocktails and indulging in the eatery's daily specials, which give each Monday through Friday something new to look forward to.

"Halfy Hour"

Score half-off all cocktails, draft beer, wine, and spirits from 4-7 pm, Monday-Friday. Yes, all of 'em.

You'll especially want to try the Smash N Dash, a mix of Bombay Sapphire gin, tonic, mixed berry puree, sage syrup, lemon juice, and a few dashes of celery bitters, or the Figueroni, which is Bombay Sapphire gin, Cocchi Americano, Aperol, nitro cold brew, and a flamed orange peel.

Get Caught Red Handed (Grey Goose vodka, raspberries, mint leaves, simple syrup, lemon juice, black tea, and ginger beer) or channel tropical vibes with a Mango Coconut Breeze, Berry Caparinha, or frozen Risqué Rita.

The app to end all apps

Feeling nibbly? Order the Sampletizer, a filling assemblage of calamari, chicken wings, fried pickles, onion rings, and spinach artichoke dip, served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Park it

Did we mention there's complimentary valet during Halfy Hour? Because there is, and you should take advantage of it.

And now for the daily specials:

Mondays

Monday are for burgers and brews, with $10 getting you a frosty pint of beer and one of Pour Behavior's scratch-made burgers. Chuck and brisket are ground in-house daily to make such specialty burgers as the South Texas Fire, which combines tomato-bacon jam, avocado-tomatillo salsa, white cheddar, and sambal aioli; and the Caprese, which features mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto, and fig balsamic. Or go vegan with the Aloha or Veg'N Out burgers. Keep the suds coming with $4 draft pints.

Tuesdays

When you're in Texas, Tuesdays are for tacos. Take your pick from slow-cooked carnitas, carne asada, and grilled shrimp and chorizo, all atop tortillas that are prepared from scratch daily. And the best part? Each taco is half-off. Enjoy $5 specials on Tito's and Cazadores.

Wednesdays

You've come to expect wine-down Wednesday, and you'll certainly get that with $5 house wines. But what you weren't expecting was steak night, with a filet and lobster dinner for only $30. You'll want to wear your fancy T-shirt for this.

Thursdays

Ladies, this is your chance to broaden your cocktail horizons, as each craft cocktail is half off all throughout Thursday. Or if you and your squad want to savor some tried-and-true classics, a bottle of wine plus the charcuterie board is only $20.

Fridays

Finally, it's the weekend! Pour Behavior is ready to celebrate with you, offering half off wine and Champagne bottles and half off all pizzas. These aren't your typical American pizzas, mind you — each 12-inch pie is made from artisanal flour that's imported from Naples, Italy, and fermented for three days to ensure an authentic Neopolitan taste.

Saturdays

Brunching is a lifestyle, so post up at Pour Behavior from 11 am-4 pm for $60 mimosa towers. Also be sure to order the Nashville hot chicken biscuits, jumbo cinnamon roll, avocado toast, and breakfast tacos to help balance out the booze. A DJ is in the house playing chill techno music, setting just the right atmosphere.

---

Pour Behavior is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St., and its toll-free phone number is 833-O-BEHAVE.