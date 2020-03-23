Here are the Houston restaurants temporarily closed due to coronavirus

As restaurants across the Houston area struggle with governmental restrictions that limit them to only serving diners via delivery or to-go, some establishments are making the painful choice to close temporarily. Not every restaurant's food translates well to-go, and customers may not be visiting a business frequently enough for it to remain viable.

Here's a quick look at some places that have closed temporarily since the City of Houston and Harris County required restaurants to cease dine-in operations. This list does not include the places already listed by restaurant group.

CultureMap will update this list as necessary. Hopefully, all of them resume operations soon.

Alma, the recently opened South American restaurant in Highland Village, is closed until further, according to social media.

BCN and MAD are both temporarily closed, but MAD is serving free meals to hospitality workers Monday through Friday from 5-7 pm (or until sold out).

Be More Pacific has closed its newly-opened location in the Heights "until further notice," according to social media.

Bisou is temporarily closed, according to a representative.

burger-chan suspended service on March 17 but will reopen on March 30 for takeout and delivery only, the restaurant announced.

Down House has "suspended operations," according to social media.

Emmaline is temporarily closed, per its social media.

Golden Bagels & Coffee is “closing for a while,” according to a social media post.

Guard & Grace is temporarily closed, per a letter from owners Nikki and Troy Guard.

Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay are temporarily closed, according to a representative.

Rosalie Italian Soul is temporarily closed, according to a representative.

SusieCakes has closed all of its locations in Texas and California as of March 21, according to a representative.

Thien An is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

Tropicales is closed “until further notice,” according to a post on social media.

---

The list of restaurants that are currently closed is not comprehensive. CultureMap will update as necessary.