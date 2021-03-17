El Paso-inspired Tex-Mex restaurant now serving comfort in The Heights

A new restaurant is bringing the flavors of El Paso to The Heights. The 915 is the latest project from chef Vanessa Lomeli, who earned praise at Habanera & the Guero.

Named for El Paso's area code, The 915 occupies a 3,500-square foot space at 2914 White Oak Dr. Officially, the restaurant opens March 23 for to-go and delivery via third party apps (dine-in will arrive later), but Lomeli has initiated a quiet soft opening this week. Going forward, it will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday - Sunday from 11 am - 9 pm.

“I just love the way food brings people together,” Lomeli said in a statement. “That’s at the heart of everything I want to accomplish.”

Towards that end, The 915 offers Lomeli's signature spin on Tex-Mex staples such as enchiladas, flautas, and fajitas. For example, her red chile enchiladas are served open-faced with an over easy egg on top. Other enchilada options include green chile and mole.

Flautas a la Chuco comes filled with brisket, potato, or chicken, and are topped with salsa, crema, and avocado. The fully loaded Mexi-Dog gets topped with bacon, queso, mayo, salsa verde, black beans, grilled onions, and fries. Fajitas — available in beef, chicken, or veggie — are served with chile torreado, grilled onion, guacamole, shredded cheese, salsa, charred lime, rice, beans (refried black beans or refried pinto beans), and corn or flour tortillas.

“When I think of food, I think of family and comfort, and that’s what I want The 915 to be for people,” Lomeli added. “At our new space in the Heights, we’ll be able to source only the freshest ingredients and to collaborate with artisan chefs and other creators who inspire us."

Until it receives its liquor license, The 915 will operate as BYOB. Once it does, Lomeli will serve frozen margaritas made with fresh fruits and freshly squeezed lime juices. Agua frescas in a range of flavors round out the beverage offerings.