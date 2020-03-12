Popular brunch restaurant cooks up 2 new Houston-area locations

Diners in Houston and points beyond will have even more opportunities to feast on Smashed Avocado Bennys and Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes. Snooze: An AM Eatery will open locations in Kingwood and College Station.

When it opens in August, Snooze's Kingwood location will occupy 3,800 square feet in the Kingwood Place Shopping Center; the College Station location will be slightly larger, 4,000 square feet, and will open in February 2021 in the Chimney Hill Retail Centers at 701 University Dr. E. Once both restaurants are open, the greater Houston area will have nine Snooze locations, including outposts in Montrose, The Heights, near the Galleria, and The Woodlands.

"We've had great success in the Houston market and believe we still have a way to go in terms of bringing Snooze to every great neighborhood and trade area in Houston," Snooze CEO David Birzon tells CultureMap in an email. "Although we'll never have a Snooze on every corner, or open to the point of saturation or ubiquity, we want to 'own' the market for better breakfast in Houston."

Known for its creative interpretations of classic breakfast fare, Snooze also gives diners choices by offering pancake flights (diners choice of up to three different options) and Benedict duos. Dishes get faired with the usual juices or coffee, but a full menu of creative cocktails really sets Snooze apart from more traditional diners. Bright colors and a cheerful staff have also helped it win fans.

The results speak for themselves. Even with so many locations across the city, interest remains strong. Diners routinely wait an hour or more for a table on the weekends.

Snooze also does its part to be a good neighbor. Each restaurant donates 1-percent of sales to local charities, and it diverts up to 90-percent of its waste by composting and recycling where facilities exist.

Real estate brokerage firm Baker Katz represented Snooze in the negotiations. Stephen Tou of The Retail Connection represented the landlord for the Kingwood property, and Clint Oldham and Brett Boatner of Oldham Goodwin represented the landlord in College Station.

"As Snooze continues to expand into new markets, we’re thrilled to work with them to secure two highly visible locations in the greater-Houston market, an area in which they have built a solid reputation,” Baker Katz principle Jason Baker said in a statement. “We expect this concept to experience continued success at these locations, serving the Houston community, and as they expand into other states across the country.”