Downtown's biggest patio at massive food hall opens for al fresco fun

Downtown diners who yearn for the great outdoors while whiling away the workday in their high-rise offices and cubicles now have a sunny new option. Finn Hall, one of the originators of the current downtown food hall trend, has opened a new patio in time for al fresco weather.

That means the new outdoor space (712 Main St.) is the downtown district’s largest patio. The outdoor space runs along half of the Jones on Main building (on the Main Street side) and comfortably seats 75.

This comes as the City of Houston rolled out its “More Space: Main Street” program. The initiative allows downtown restaurants to expand their outdoor dining experience by closing select blocks on Main Street to vehicles.

The 20,000 square-foot Finn Hall’s dining and bar concepts are now open. They include:

Pho Binh from Kevin Pham & Di Nguyen

from Kevin Pham & Di Nguyen Papalo Taqueria from Stephanie Velazquez and Nicolas Vera

from Stephanie Velazquez and Nicolas Vera Lit Chicken from Ross Coleman and James Haywood

from Ross Coleman and James Haywood Greenway Coffee from Ecky and Niken Prabanto

from Ecky and Niken Prabanto Yong from Daniel Ajtai

from Daniel Ajtai Pizza Zquare from Francisco Sierra

from Francisco Sierra Dish Society from Aaron Lyons

from Aaron Lyons Swallow’s Nest Bar

Open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour, the popular destination has recently started hosting All Access Art Markets, Live Music Lunches, Jazz Nights, food pop-ups, and more.

As CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler noted, Finn Hall was the first of four new food halls coming to downtown, joining Bravery Chef Hall, Understory, and the mysterious and upcoming Lyric Market. Finn Hall went through a reboot in 2020, upping its culinary and value game.

“We are proud to officially unveil our patio and fully reopen Finn Hall as the Houston Rodeo launches and employees return to downtown,” said Hunain Dada, of Lionstone Investments, in a statement.

---

Finn Hall; 712 Main St. (parking garage on 803 Fannin St.); 713-357-5115 or www.finnhallhou.com