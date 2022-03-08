Wildly popular Japanese sandwich pop-up coming to downtown food hall

The countdown is on for one of the buzziest menu items in Houston. Sandoitchi, the fan favorite — and wildly popular — Japanese sandwich shop that counts Chrissy Teigen as a fan, is popping up in downtown’s hottest new destination.

A recent social media post reveals that Sandoitchi is hosting a pop-up shop at Post Market (401 Franklin St.), the buzzy dining hall inside Post Houston for two weeks.

Fans can line up for the tasty sandos, which will be available for preorder starting at 6 pm Sunday, March 13 online. Guests can pick up orders on the following Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, according to the announcement.

For the two-week pop-up, Sandoitchi will offer its classic sando menu, plus a tempting and decadent A5 wagyu tartare and caviar sando (whoa).

As CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler notes, Sandoitchi serves Japanese sandwiches, aka sandos, that are served on milk bread. Fillings include egg salad, Nashville-style hot chicken, pork katsu, and — at least occasionally — Japanese wagyu topped with edible gold and shaved black truffle.

For dessert, Sandoitchi offers a sando filled with strawberries and matcha cream.

Sandos come with crusts shaved off and packaged in clever little boxes, which make for quite the Instagram snap. Before arriving in Houston with considerable fanfare, the Japanese boxed treats were a hit in Dallas.

To pre-order for pickup, log in and register on the official site.