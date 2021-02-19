Hungry Houstonians can grab a free meal at these restaurants and locations

With Houstonians still recovering from the effects of this week’s devastating winter storm, local organizations are stepping up with free or heavily discounted meals.

Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit founded by chef Chris Williams, has been distributed free meals since Tuesday, including distributions to the warming center at Gallery Furniture. Over the weekend, he will distribute 1,000 meals to residents of Acres Homes.

On February 24, Lucille’s 1913 will distribute 4,000 meals in Richmond and Rosenberg. Fort Bend County Judge KP George and others will attend the event to assist.

In addition to those efforts, Cotton Holdings will put its expertise in disaster recovery relief to good use with three free meal distribution sites on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20. They are:

Jimmy Changas (300 Westgreen Blvd.): 300 Enchilada Plate with Chips & Salsa from 11 am-10 pm

Rollin’ Phatties (1731 Westheimer Rd.): 375 Chicken Phattie Roll from 5-12 pm February 19; noon-midnight on February 20

Jersey Mikes Subs (7670 Katy Fwy.): 375 Meal Deal of Regular-Size Cold Sub with chips and cookie from 10 am-9 pm

Meals will be served on a first-come basis until they run out, which will likely be before the posted end time. Limit of one meal per person.

Hospitality workers will find 100 free bowls of chicken tortilla soup at El Big Bad beginning at 4 pm on Friday, February 19. Owner Steve Sharma tells CultureMap he plans to continue supplying soup for a few days, and the number of bowls may increase if the restaurant’s staff have time to make them.

Several local restaurants are making smaller distributions of free meals and water. They are being documented on the houstonfoodiess Instagram account.