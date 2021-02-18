Dozens of Houston restaurants return to service after the winter storm

With power mostly restored and water pressure returning, Houston restaurants are returning to service. Given the number of establishments represented below, we’ve grouped this list by neighborhood.
Expect limited menus and staff at places offering dine-in. Boil water orders may restrict beverage choices. Patience and understanding are strongly encouraged.
Montrose/Midtown/Museum District
Avondale Food & Wine
Brasil
Bludorn (limited menu, 5-8:30 pm)
The Burger Joint (limited menu, to-go only)
Café Poêtes (to-go only)
Candente (limited menu, to-go only, 2-6 pm)
Damian’s (curbside only)
The Fish (to-go only)
Ginger Kale (12-5 pm)
Good Times Cafe (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)
The Hay Merchant (to-go only, limited menu, 3-7 pm)
Holman Draft Hall
Kau Ba (to-go only)
La Grange (limited menu, 4-10 pm)
Love Buzz
Lucille’s (limited menu, 1 pm - sold out)
Miss Saigon Cafe
Montrose Cheese and Wine (to-go only)
Nobie’s (to-go only, limited menu, 5 pm - sell out)
Oporto (to-go only, 3-9 pm)
Paulie’s
The Pit Room (to-go only, 11 am - sold out)
Revelry on Richmond (Limited menu, 2-8 pm)
Riel (to-go only, limited menu, 2 pm - sold out)
Rosie Cannonball (dine-in and to-go, 5-9 pm)
Rudyard’s
Sixes and Sevens
Tacos A Go Go (to-go and delivery only)
The Toasted Coconut (to-go only, limited menu, 5 pm - sell out)
Tres Tacos
UB Preserv (to-go only, limited menu, 3-7 pm)
Wooster’s Garden
The Heights and surrounding neighborhoods
Antone’s Famous Po ‘Boys
B&B Butchers & Restaurant (limited menu, to-go and delivery only, 4-8 pm)
B.B. Lemon (to-go and delivery only, 4-8 pm)
Be More Pacific (to-go only)
Blk Mkt Birria
The Burger Joint (limited menu, to-go only)
Cactus Cove (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)
Cafe Luxor (to-go only)
Cedar Creek (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)
Click Virtual Food Hall
Dish Society (limited menu, to-go only)
Dumpling Haus
Fat Cat Creamery (retail items only, 1-6 pm)
Gabby’s BBQ
The Halal Guys
Harold's in the Heights (limited menu, to-go only)
Johnny’s Gold Brick (to-go only)
Maison Pucha Bistro
Ninja Ramen (tacos only, 1 pm - sold out)
Onion Creek (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)
Rainbow Lodge (to-go only)
Red Dessert Dive
Robot Noodle (to-go only, limited menu)
Savoir (to-go only, limited menu, 3 pm - sold out)
Spanish Flowers
Studewood Cantine (dine-in and to-go, 4 pm - close)
Tacos A Go Go (to-go and delivery only)
The Taco Stand (limited menu, drive-thru only)
Taqo Mexican Kitchen
Twisted Grilled Cheese (limited menu, 11 am - sold out)
Urban Eats
Verdine
Xin Chao (limited menu, 4:30-9 pm)
Downtown/EaDo/East End
Bovine & Barley (open until 1 am)
Bravery Chef Hall (4-10 pm)
El Big Bad (limited menu, 6 pm - sold out)
The Flying Saucer
Grotto (limited menu)
Indianola (limited menu, delivery and to-go only, 3 pm - sold out)
La Calle
McCormick & Schmick's
OMG Seafood To-Go
Roots (limited menu, 4-10)
Southside Flying Pizza
Tacos A Go Go (to-go and delivery only)
Underground Hall (limited menus, 2 pm - sold out)
Xochi (limited menu, 4 pm - sold out)
Upper Kirby/West University/River Oaks
Cleburne Cafeteria (11 am - 7:30 pm)
Common Bond (limited menu, 9 am - sold out)
Dish Society (limited menu)
Eighteen36
The Halal Guys
Hobbit Cafe
Hungry’s (to-go and delivery only, 12-8 pm)
Izakaya Wa (to-go only)
Liberty Kitchen (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)
McGonigel’s Mucky Duck
100% Taquito (limited menu)
Picos (to-go and delivery only)
Qin Dynasty (to-go only)
Tony’s (to-go only, online ordering available beginning at 4 pm)
The Galleria and surrounding neighborhoods
The Annie Café & Bar (4-9 pm)
Antone’s Famous Po ‘Boys
Bosscat Kitchen (limited menu)
The Brisket House (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)
Cyclone Anaya’s (limited menu, 11 am - 8 pm)
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (limited menu)
Dish Society (limited menu)
El Patio (food truck menu, 1-6 pm)
Jenni’s Noodle House
Kenny & Ziggy’s (to-go only)
McCormick & Schmick's
Musaafer (5-9 pm)
The Original Ninfa’s (to-go only, 11 am - close)
Pappadeaux (Westheimer location)
Velvet Taco (Galleria location, 12-10 pm)
Willie G’s (limited menu)
Memorial/Spring Branch/West Houston/Katy
Alicia’s Mexican Grille
B.B. Italia (to-go and delivery only, 4-8 pm)
BuffBurger
Chef Kenny’s Vegan Cuisine
Chick Houz (to-go and delivery)
Craft Burger
Dish Society (limited menu)
Green Garden Chinese Restaurant
Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)
The Halal Guys
Hungry’s (to-go and delivery only, 12-8 pm)
Izakaya Wa
Jimmy Changes (to-go only)
Jinya Ramen Bar
Miyazaki (to-go only)
Orleans Seafood Kitchen (to-go only)
Phat Eatery (to-go only)
Slowpokes (12 - 6 pm)
Treebeards (12 pm - sold out)
Southwest Houston/Chinatown/Sugar Land
Aki Steak & Sushi
Alicia’s Mexican Grille
Dandelion Cafe
Fernando’s
Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)
Jinya Ramen Bar
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
OMG Seafood To-Go
Shri Balaji Bhavan
Sit Lo (limited menu, to-go only, 12-5 pm)
Spanky’s Pizza
State Fare (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)
Watershed
Cypress/Spring/The Woodlands/Kingwood
Airi Ramen
Alicia’s Mexican Grille
Beltway Burgers and Bites
The Brisket House (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)
Common Bond (limited menu, 9 am - sold out)
Cyclone Anaya’s (limited menu, 11 am - 8 pm)
Duck N Bao
Fielding's Local
Fielding's Wood Grill
Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar
Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)
Hearsay on the Waterway
Houwei Chinese Restaurant
Hunan Garden (to-go only)
Ichigo Curry and Ramen
Iza Robata
Jinya Ramen Bar
LA Crawfish
Peli Peli (to-go and delivery only)
Plum Coffee Shop
Clear Lake/Webster/Friendswood/Pearland
Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)
Jimmy Changes (to-go only)
Magnolia Cajun Comfort
Pier 6 Seafood (limited menu, to-go encouraged)
Spanky’s Pizza