Dozens of Houston restaurants return to service after the winter storm

With power mostly restored and water pressure returning, Houston restaurants are returning to service. Given the number of establishments represented below, we’ve grouped this list by neighborhood.

Expect limited menus and staff at places offering dine-in. Boil water orders may restrict beverage choices. Patience and understanding are strongly encouraged.

Montrose/Midtown/Museum District

Avondale Food & Wine

Brasil

Bludorn (limited menu, 5-8:30 pm)

The Burger Joint (limited menu, to-go only)

Café Poêtes (to-go only)

Candente (limited menu, to-go only, 2-6 pm)

Damian’s (curbside only)

The Fish (to-go only)

Ginger Kale (12-5 pm)

Good Times Cafe (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)

The Hay Merchant (to-go only, limited menu, 3-7 pm)

Holman Draft Hall

Kau Ba (to-go only)

La Grange (limited menu, 4-10 pm)

Love Buzz

Lucille’s (limited menu, 1 pm - sold out)

Miss Saigon Cafe

Montrose Cheese and Wine (to-go only)

Nobie’s (to-go only, limited menu, 5 pm - sell out)

Oporto (to-go only, 3-9 pm)

Paulie’s

The Pit Room (to-go only, 11 am - sold out)

Revelry on Richmond (Limited menu, 2-8 pm)

Riel (to-go only, limited menu, 2 pm - sold out)

Rosie Cannonball (dine-in and to-go, 5-9 pm)

Rudyard’s

Sixes and Sevens

Tacos A Go Go (to-go and delivery only)

The Toasted Coconut (to-go only, limited menu, 5 pm - sell out)

Tres Tacos

UB Preserv (to-go only, limited menu, 3-7 pm)

Wooster’s Garden

The Heights and surrounding neighborhoods

Antone’s Famous Po ‘Boys

B&B Butchers & Restaurant (limited menu, to-go and delivery only, 4-8 pm)

B.B. Lemon (to-go and delivery only, 4-8 pm)

Be More Pacific (to-go only)

Blk Mkt Birria

The Burger Joint (limited menu, to-go only)

Cactus Cove (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)

Cafe Luxor (to-go only)

Cedar Creek (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)

Click Virtual Food Hall

Dish Society (limited menu, to-go only)

Dumpling Haus

Fat Cat Creamery (retail items only, 1-6 pm)

Gabby’s BBQ

The Halal Guys

Harold's in the Heights (limited menu, to-go only)

Johnny’s Gold Brick (to-go only)

Maison Pucha Bistro

Ninja Ramen (tacos only, 1 pm - sold out)

Onion Creek (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)

Rainbow Lodge (to-go only)

Red Dessert Dive

Robot Noodle (to-go only, limited menu)

Savoir (to-go only, limited menu, 3 pm - sold out)

Spanish Flowers

Studewood Cantine (dine-in and to-go, 4 pm - close)

Tacos A Go Go (to-go and delivery only)

The Taco Stand (limited menu, drive-thru only)

Taqo Mexican Kitchen

Twisted Grilled Cheese (limited menu, 11 am - sold out)

Urban Eats

Verdine

Xin Chao (limited menu, 4:30-9 pm)

Downtown/EaDo/East End

Bovine & Barley (open until 1 am)

Bravery Chef Hall (4-10 pm)

El Big Bad (limited menu, 6 pm - sold out)

The Flying Saucer

Grotto (limited menu)

Indianola (limited menu, delivery and to-go only, 3 pm - sold out)

La Calle

McCormick & Schmick's

OMG Seafood To-Go

Roots (limited menu, 4-10)

Southside Flying Pizza

Tacos A Go Go (to-go and delivery only)

Underground Hall (limited menus, 2 pm - sold out)

Xochi (limited menu, 4 pm - sold out)

Upper Kirby/West University/River Oaks

Cleburne Cafeteria (11 am - 7:30 pm)

Common Bond (limited menu, 9 am - sold out)

Dish Society (limited menu)

Eighteen36

The Halal Guys

Hobbit Cafe

Hungry’s (to-go and delivery only, 12-8 pm)

Izakaya Wa (to-go only)

Liberty Kitchen (to-go only, 12 pm - sold out)

McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

100% Taquito (limited menu)

Picos (to-go and delivery only)

Qin Dynasty (to-go only)

Tony’s (to-go only, online ordering available beginning at 4 pm)

The Galleria and surrounding neighborhoods

The Annie Café & Bar (4-9 pm)

Antone’s Famous Po ‘Boys

Bosscat Kitchen (limited menu)

The Brisket House (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)

Cyclone Anaya’s (limited menu, 11 am - 8 pm)

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (limited menu)

Dish Society (limited menu)

El Patio (food truck menu, 1-6 pm)

Jenni’s Noodle House

Kenny & Ziggy’s (to-go only)

McCormick & Schmick's

Musaafer (5-9 pm)

The Original Ninfa’s (to-go only, 11 am - close)

Pappadeaux (Westheimer location)

Velvet Taco (Galleria location, 12-10 pm)

Willie G’s (limited menu)

Memorial/Spring Branch/West Houston/Katy

Alicia’s Mexican Grille

B.B. Italia (to-go and delivery only, 4-8 pm)

BuffBurger

Chef Kenny’s Vegan Cuisine

Chick Houz (to-go and delivery)

Craft Burger

Dish Society (limited menu)

Green Garden Chinese Restaurant

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)

The Halal Guys

Hungry’s (to-go and delivery only, 12-8 pm)

Izakaya Wa

Jimmy Changes (to-go only)

Jinya Ramen Bar

Miyazaki (to-go only)

Orleans Seafood Kitchen (to-go only)

Phat Eatery (to-go only)

Slowpokes (12 - 6 pm)

Treebeards (12 pm - sold out)

Southwest Houston/Chinatown/Sugar Land

Aki Steak & Sushi

Alicia’s Mexican Grille

Dandelion Cafe

Fernando’s

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)

Jinya Ramen Bar

Harlem Road Texas BBQ

OMG Seafood To-Go

Shri Balaji Bhavan

Sit Lo (limited menu, to-go only, 12-5 pm)

Spanky’s Pizza

State Fare (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)

Watershed

Cypress/Spring/The Woodlands/Kingwood

Airi Ramen

Alicia’s Mexican Grille

Beltway Burgers and Bites

The Brisket House (limited menu, 12 pm - sold out)

Common Bond (limited menu, 9 am - sold out)

Cyclone Anaya’s (limited menu, 11 am - 8 pm)

Duck N Bao

Fielding's Local

Fielding's Wood Grill

Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)

Hearsay on the Waterway

Houwei Chinese Restaurant

Hunan Garden (to-go only)

Ichigo Curry and Ramen

Iza Robata

Jinya Ramen Bar

LA Crawfish

Peli Peli (to-go and delivery only)

Plum Coffee Shop

Clear Lake/Webster/Friendswood/Pearland

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (various locations, see social media for details)

Jimmy Changes (to-go only)

Magnolia Cajun Comfort

Pier 6 Seafood (limited menu, to-go encouraged)

Spanky’s Pizza