New movie-themed restaurant dazzles Galleria with gold-wrapped steak

A new restaurant aims to introduce what it calls “Modern American Vibe Dining” to Houston. Opening Monday, February 7, diners will find that Juliet does things a little differently than most restaurants (5857 Westheimer Rd.).

That starts with the entrance, which looks like the lobby of a movie theater complete with a candy display and a popcorn machine. Diners walk though a curtain where they’ll find an expansive main dining room decorated with framed photographs of scenes and characters from classic movies.

Owner James McGhee tells CultureMap he took his travels to London and Los Angeles inspired his decision to open a themed restaurant. In particular, he cites the thrift store-style entrance of Los Angeles restaurant Beauty & Essex as a major influence on that aspect of Juliet.

To bring the Galleria-area restaurant to life, McGhee turned to Houston design firm Collaborative Projects. Known for everything from Underbelly’s rustic charm to the Rice Box’s Blade Runner aesthetic, designers Jim Herd and Maria Oran created a space with mirrors in the main dining room, an Instagram-worthy floral wall in the bathroom, and pops of gold throughout.

Gold extends to Juliet’s food, too. Perhaps inspired by Nusr-Et, the steakhouse owned by chef Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe, Juliet offers a gold-wrapped, 24-ounce tomahawk ribeye. Priced at $325, it’s an eye-catching presentation that’s sure to show up on social media, especially when paired with the Godfather, a $50 cocktail made with Hennessey XO, Grand Marnier Cinquantenaire, Glenmorangie X, and a gold leaf garnish.

“I’d seen other foods wrapped in gold. I asked the chef if it was something we could do,” McGhee says. “We tried it. It still tastes good. We put it on the menu.”

Designed by chef Jeff Auld (Pour Behavior), the rest of the menu includes starters such as roasted Brussel sprouts with red wine vinegar gastrique, crispy Korean short rib tacos, and crab cakes. Entree options consist of steaks, chops, and seafood such as salmon with citrus beurre blanc and twin fried lobster tails. Sides, including a few decadent riffs on mac and cheese, round out the savory offerings.

Cocktails, created by the acclaimed Ladies of Libation, feature an Old Fashioned made with chai spice and rye, a raspberry mule, and the Matinee Margarita with a caramel popcorn garnish.