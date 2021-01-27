Massive Dallas-based arcade and cider paradise powers up open date in East End

A massive new arcade debuts in the Second Ward this weekend. Bishop Cidecade opens Friday, January 29 at 2320 Canal St.

With 18,000 square feet, the Houston location is the largest of the Dallas-based company's three Texas outposts. Best of all, a $10 admission fee gets customers free play on all of the almost 300 games, which covers classics such as skeeball, pinball, shooting games, racing games, air hockey, and DDR. The selection includes lots of multi-player games so friends and families can play together.

Founded in 2015 by Laura and Joel Malone, Bishop Cidercade serves beverages produced by Bishop Cider Co. In Houston, the selection includes 48 taps of hard cider, hard seltzer, hard kombucha, and wine, but does not include either beer or liquor. For example, drinkers could sample staples such as the Crackberry, a tart and sweet combination of cranberry and blackberry; four different apple ciders with various levels of sweetness; or mango-lime-cayenne kombucha.

Food trucks will supply something to eat, and their roster will be determined by how busy the venue gets, a representative tells CultureMap. Patrons may also bring their own food.

The bar's location, on the border of EaDo and the Second Ward, puts it in close proximity to attractions such as BBVA Compass Stadium and Minute Maid Park, as well as an area with lots of residential development. As a family-friendly destination, it provides a forum for socially-distanced outings for a wide range of people.

"EaDo is in a period of transition, and we really like the vibe there," Joel Malone told CultureMap last year. "It allows us to play a large part in the transition and really get engrained in the neighborhood."

Bishop Cidercade opens daily at 10 am.