Craft cocktails don't have to be pretentious. Take, for example, the Modelo 75, a light and refreshing spin on the classic sip that's perfect for those who want to make the most of the night.

With the help of talented chefs and bartenders from around the world, Modelo Especial has crafted a selection of delicious dishes and beer cocktails that represent the very best flavors of Mexico and beyond.

Here's how to mix up this accessible "beer-tail":

Modelo 75

Serves 1

Ingredients

3 oz. Modelo Especial

1½ oz Reposado tequila

1 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. fresh lime juice

Salt

Chili powder

Ice

Lime

Directions

Rim a chilled martini glass with salt and chili powder.

Combine tequila, simple syrup, lime juice, and ice in a shaker and shake vigorously.

Strain into the glass and top with Modelo Especial and a lime wheel.

To see all of Modelo's original beer cocktails and authentic food recipes, by filtering your preferences here. Be sure to enjoy responsibly.

