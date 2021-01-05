New burger and brews restaurant brings beachy vibes to Pearland

Pearland's newest destination for burgers and beachy vibes opens this Saturday, January 9 (1329 E. Broadway St.). Good Vibes Burger & Brews replaces King's Biergarten, the Pearland favorite that closed in December after nine years of serving bratwurst and schnitzel.

Led by chef-owner Eric Nelson, formerly of Galveston's Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood, the new restaurant will combine burgers with a seafood and tiki-inspired cocktails. Those burgers are made with beef sourced from Texas wagyu purveyor R-C Ranch. In the Good Vibes Signature Burger, that beef gets topped with smoked gouda, bacon, "vibin' sauce," lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Other menu items include a tuna poke bowl with ginger-yuzu sauce, a pan-seared crab cake with a cracker crust, and Tex-Mex snacks like nachos, queso, and guacamole. Other seafood items include raw oysters, fish tacos, and fried shrimp.

Good Vibes offers classic tiki cocktails such as the Hurricane and Bahama Mama, as well as martinis, margaritas, and house originals, including three variations on an Old Fashioned. Craft beers from local breweries such as Saint Arnold and Eureka Heights domination the tap wall, but Nelson has kept a couple of the German favorites from the King's days, too.

“With our tiki-forward burger concept and being so close to the water, we wanted to create that same freeing feeling of being on vacation paired with a fresh, sustainable concept,” Nelson said in a statement.

Whether Good Vibes lasts as long as King's remains to be seen, of course, but building a restaurant around good quality beef and creative cocktails seems like a pretty good starting point. The restaurant opens for lunch and dinner daily beginning at 11 am.