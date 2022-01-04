Dallas Cowboys icon brews up a crafty light lager beer company

There's a new beer on the market developed by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Renaissance man Troy Aikman. Called Eight, it's a light lager being pitched as a healthy lo-cal offering, and it'll be on the market in February.

A release describes the beer as having organic grains, "antioxidant-rich" Hallertau Taurus hops, and "no adjuncts, cheap fillers, or sugars." As a "light" lager, it has 90 calories and 2.6g carbohydrates.

In a statement, Aikman says that Eight is for health-minded drinkers who watch what they consume.

"These folks, myself included, are conscious of what we put in our bodies, and options for a light, refreshing beer that’s brewed with organic ingredients are virtually non-existent," he says. "When it comes to grabbing a beer, I found that my options were limited."

The beer took two years of research and trial, including a partnership with Oregon State University's Food Science and Technology Department. Eight will be based in Austin with a team that includes brewmaster Phil Leinhart (Anheuser-Busch, Harpoon Brewery, Brewery Ommegang), Doug Campbell (former president of Brewery Ommegang) operations manager Ruchi Desai, and brand strategist Jake Duneier.

Named after the number Aikman wore during his Hall of Fame career, the beer will be on draft in bars and restaurants in Texas, and then in retail locations in March, in 6-packs, 12-packs and 19.2oz single serve cans.

This is not Aikman's first foray into the food & beverage industry. In 2012, he pursued a plan to open up to 50 locations of Dunkin' in Dallas, which sadly never came to fruition. More recently, in 2018, he was part of a team of celebrities opening restaurants at Texas Live, the entertainment district in Arlington. His place is called Troy's, and is a well-regarded destination for burgers, salads, beer, and live music.