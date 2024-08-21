use the force, Washington
Washington Ho lists Bellaire's 'Luke Skywalker house' for $5.5 million
Houstonians with even a slight interest in real estate have heard of the “Darth Vader house,” the imposing-looking, all-black house in West U that looks a little like the famous character’s signature helmet.
Washington Ho, the reality TV star-turned-real estate agent, wants to introduce Houstonians to a home he sees as its counterpart — a property in Bellaire that’s he dubbed the “Luke Skywalker house.” Located at 4616 Oleander, Ho and associate Shelby Forbert plan to list the home next month for just over $5.5 million.
“Every home has a story. The story is that this home is the Luke Skywalker house. You’ve got to see it in person,” Ho tells CultureMap.
“Once people see this house, it will be ‘Darth Vader, goodbye. Hello, Luke Skywalker,” Forbert adds.
Take a dip in the pool.Courtesy of the seller
By any measure, it’s an impressive property. The 13,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a six-car garage. Sporting a modern design, the house features an appealing combination of wood, stone, steel, and glass.
Ho touts its use of galvanized steel within a pier and beam foundation for stability against Houston’s famously shifting soils. One-inch thick glass keeps out the noise of the outside world — which is essential given its proximity to the West Loop. “It’s the quietest house I’ve ever been in,” Ho says.
Originally intended to be a couple’s dream house, Ho says the current owners decided to downsize now that their children are in college. The house had been listed previously by another brokerage but failed to find a buyer. Ho is confident that his company, White House Global Properties, will succeed, just as it did when he found a buyer for the home of former Rockets star Steve Francis.
“I feel like nobody knows Houston like somebody who was born and raised here,” Ho says. “You can’t hire somebody from New York to sell a house that’s is averaging 20 to 30 percent more in terms of price per foot. It needs somebody who really lives here and has the right network.”
The house is filled with natural light.Courtesy of the seller
As one of the featured personalities on two seasons of the MAX reality series House of Ho, Washington has demonstrated his ability to capture people’s attention. He plans to bring that same talent to selling the Luke Skywalker. If it hasn’t found a buyer by October, he says he’ll throw a VIP party in partnership with a local BMW dealer with catering by Berg Hospitality.
Of course, he has an ideal buyer in mind.
“It would be amazing for a Texans athlete,” he says. “It’s right next to NRG Stadium. If you want to work out or you want a place for your family or you want a six car garage, this is a good access point.”