The Woodlands: Why leave 'The Bubble' when everything you want is at home?
Lovingly referred to as "The Bubble," The Woodlands boasts wonderful restaurants, excellent shopping, and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, which hosts fantastic outdoor concerts.
"I wouldn't live anywhere else," says real estate agent Monica Brashear. "I have lived and worked in The Woodlands for over 20 years. I was entranced by lush, green, meticulously manicured yards and the mature, leafy trees."
Brashear is such a fan of The Woodlands that she's a Sotheby's top producer in the neighborhood.
"My love for The Woodlands and all it has to offer is infectious," she laughs. "When you really feel as passionate as I do about The Woodlands, it is easy to sell it — it happens naturally!"
Here, children ride their bikes from house to house and neighbors get to know each other. The schools, both public and private, are exemplary. Each village features its own shopping center so that residents don't have to leave their neighborhood to meet their needs. Hundreds of miles of walking and biking trails connect all of The Woodlands' neighborhoods.
Situated the perfect distance from both the international airport and the City of Houston, The Woodlands offers easy access to both.
"Woodlands residents, surrounded by the community's beauty and amenities, seldom leave," Brashear notes.
Brashear offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in The Woodlands. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
"Via Emilia prides itself on serving guests authentic northern Italy cuisine, and you’ll want to save room for their mouthwatering desserts," shares Brashear. "You'll also want to check out their award-winning wine selection of more than 350 wines."
Head to luxurious Amrina for an Indian-inspired menu — the restaurant transforms into a nightclub on weekends for more lively entertainment.
Check out the neighborhood Republic Grille for a fusion of Southern and Texas flavors in a casual, cozy environment.
A sophisticated palate will savor TRIS on Waterway Square, where executive chef Austin Simmons creates innovative dishes for an unforgettable experience.
"Blue Door Coffee is a local favorite," Brashear adds. "Country music star Brad Paisley once dropped in for an acoustic set, so you never know who you might see there!"
Where to play
The Woodlands is connected by more than 200 miles of trails, which enables its residents to effortlessly explore any and all of it on foot or by bike.
There are also more than 130 parks, and while each is unique the majority feature ponds for fishing, play equipment for children, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, swimming pools, and pavilions.
"The 1,800-acre George Mitchell Nature Preserve boasts exposure to native plants and wildlife, and connects to the adjacent forest known as the Spring Creek Greenway," Brashear says. "A great feature is the interactive map that guides you through its various trails."
And don't forget about Lake Woodlands, which hosts triathlon swims, rowing clubs, and kayakers.
What to see
The Woodlands is home to one of the largest collections of public art in the State of Texas. From mosaics and sculptures to a growing collection of art benches, there are many pieces to view and enjoy.
Since 2014, more than 20 art benches have been commissioned and installed in prime locations near The Woodlands Waterway and Lake Woodlands. These benches are usable public art that increase awareness and appreciation of the arts. There are also more than 21 mosaics in The Woodlands for public viewing.
With miles of pathways to ride and dozens of art pieces to view, bring your bike for a self-guided art tour.
The annual Woodlands Waterway Art Festival, located along the scenic pathways lining The Woodlands Waterway and Town Green Park, next to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, draws artists from all over the nation.
Where to live
"The Woodlands offers a wide variety of home styles from which to choose," says Brashear. "It features everything from large, custom estate homes on sprawling lots to more manageable family homes. Since The Woodlands is home to nine golf courses, many homes enjoy a golf course view."
Since The Woodlands was established in 1974, its oldest homes are now at the half-century mark and present excellent opportunities for rehabilitation. Other homes in The Woodlands are much newer and more turnkey. "Whatever your preferred architectural style is, The Woodlands has something for everyone," she says.
A significant past sale of Brashear's, 56 N. Bay Blvd., is located on the most recognized street in East Shore and is just steps away from Lake Woodlands. This area is within walking distance to Hughes Landing, Market Street, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, and The Woodlands Waterway.
Prior to real estate, Brashear spent more than 15 years practicing law. Her time in the legal field gave her abundant experience in negotiation and contract law.
"'World class' are the words that I would use to describe my real estate agent Monica and my experience with her," raves one satisfied client.
