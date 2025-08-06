West Katy Grows
5-acre green space and Houston restaurants anchor new Katy development
Katy continues to grow, this time with the addition of Texas Heritage Marketplace — an 800,000-square-foot mixed-use development under construction in Waller County. While the project spans 165 acres at the southwest junction of I-10 and Texas Heritage Parkway, it’s the nearly five-acre central green space that will be surrounded by a curated mix of restaurants and retailers that sets it apart, according to the project's developer.
"We want to raise the bar on green space concepts. We envision a mix of inviting dining concepts and spa- or fitness-related brands to play off the entire project's lifestyle component," said Bob Conwell, senior vice president of NewQuest, in a statement. Conwell is leading pre-leasing efforts for the Houston-based real estate firm.
Escalante’s, Tony C’s Pizza and Beer Garden, Aji Izakaya, and Kilwin’s are the first wave of tenants to secure a spot in the 39,811 square feet of premium retail space encircling the green space. Half of that square footage is already either leased or in negotiations.
"Signing Escalante's is a badge of honor for Texas Heritage Marketplace's green space. It's well-known that the upscale restaurateur is very selective about its locations," said NewQuest senior vice president Bob Conwell.
The future Escalante’s outpost will be the Tex-Mex chain’s eighth location in the Houston area. Tony C’s Pizza and Beer Garden, a sports bar concept named after Red Sox legend Tony Conigliaro, is making its Greater Houston debut with the project.
"Aji Izakaya and Kilwin's are equally well-known brands in the market and both are expanding," Conwell said. "We're starting with four strong attractions as place-makers for the green space."
A large heritage oak tree that NewQuest saved from the path of nearby highway construction will serve as a focal point of the green space, with a water feature and native plants adding to the attraction.
"We're being highly selective about the tenants who will co-exist in the green space,” David Meyers, managing director of leasing and development partner for Houston-based NewQuest, said in a statement. “They ultimately share a common bond, which is to encourage people to stay longer and return frequently.”
Texas Heritage Marketplace, which broke ground in January, is already slated to be home to at least four national anchors, including a Target store expected to open in October 2026 and EoS Fitness. The anchors alone are projected to draw roughly four million visits annually. A 50,000-square-foot medical facility (with potential expansion to 70,000 square feet) and at least 500 high-end multifamily units are also planned
"It's rare to see a project of this magnitude being built today," Conwell said. "Once construction is fully underway, meaning walls are going up, the market's anticipation will really start to take off."