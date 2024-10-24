THE LAP OF LUXURY
Butlers and skyline views slated for new Houston luxury high-rise
It's been nearly a year since Houston-based commercial real estate firm Satya and CEO Sunny Bathija announced an exciting new addition to the Houston luxury residential market with a familiar brand attached: St. Regis. Now, new renderings are providing a peek of life at St. Regis Residences, Houston, the 37-story condominium tower coming to Memorial Drive and Buffalo Bayou.
This is the first St. Regis Residences not only in Houston, but in all of Texas — and it’s sure to make a splash.
“We are introducing Houstonians to a transformative lifestyle with incomparable experiences created for connoisseurs of the art of living,” Bathija said
Located near Memorial Park at 102 Asbury Street, the luxurious residential building will have 93 units with living spaces ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet. Buyers can select from various floor plans, including one-bedroom units. For those seeking larger, more opulent living spaces, the tower offers five penthouses, three duplex penthouses, and two sub-penthouses, ranging from 4,500 to 6,000 square feet. Pricing for these luxurious homes begins at $2.4 million, with residences starting on the 10th floor.
ForrestPerkins, a Dallas-based design firm, promises to deliver high-end, bespoke interiors that exude warmth and sophistication.
“We have taken inspiration from Houston’s rich oil history with the use of rich bronze and gold colors representing both luxury and industry,” Colletta Conner, managing principal at ForrestPerkins, said in a statement. “Our vision for the project is to create a place that feels like home from the moment a resident pulls up to the building.”
The exterior design’s striking, glass-centric façade will maximize natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows. Designed by architecture firm Pickard Chilton, the building’s facade was influenced by the neighboring Buffalo Bayou.
"The tower's form echos the flow of water, with ripples along the facade that pull back to reveal terraces with unobstructed views,” Adrienne Nelson, design principal at Pickard Chilton, said.
Set on a secured 3.8-acre lot, the property entrance will feature a tree-lined driveway and a porte-cochere crafted from natural stone. KW Landscape Architects is spearheading the outdoor design, which includes a private owners' entrance with direct access to the future project extending the Buffalo Bayou Trail toward Memorial Park. The central location enables residents to be within walking distance of other places of interest, such as the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens.
It might be difficult to find a reason to leave the St. Regis Residences, Houston with its more than 40,000 square feet dedicated to indoor and outdoor private amenities. Among the most notable is access to the renowned St. Regis Butler Service, which will deliver personalized services to owners ranging from organizing events to arranging pet care.
Residents can cancel their gym membership and take advantage of the building’s lap pool, steam rooms, saunas, fitness studio, dedicated training space, yoga and movement studio, and St. Regis-branded bicycles.
Outdoor spaces will include a meditation garden, a yoga lawn, and a dog run and park. A dedicated children’s activity center, gaming lounge, theater, and event space will offer entertainment for all ages, while the Cognac Bar and Astor Room on the 26th floor will provide a refined dining experience in homage to the St. Regis founding family.
Additional perks include co-working spaces, two guest suites, and full-building backup generators—an invaluable feature in Houston.
The tower is expected to break ground in 2025, with a projected construction timeline of 30 months. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling exclusive sales and marketing, with reservations having officially opened on October 23.
One point of clarification: St. Regis Residences, Houston, is neither owned nor developed by Marriott International or Marriott, but rather SR Luxury Condominium, LTD. It has licensed the St. Regis marks from Marriott for the project.