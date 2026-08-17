a luxury escape
80 acre Houston-area estate with two ponds listed for $11.5 million
Imagine acres of green vistas, tree-lined paths and the privacy that comes with a personal oasis. That’s S Lazy S Ranch, set on 80 acres at 8502 Stansberry Road in Wallis. It’s for sale for $11.5 million, listed by Rachel Hrncir with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.
Gated and fenced, this is a remarkable property meant for living, working, and entertaining, with exceptional indoor and outdoor spaces.
Designed in tandem by the seller and Houston architect Robert McKinney, a decorated amateur golfer who’s considered one of the top golf clubhouse designers in the United States, the home unfolds over more than 5,000 square feet and features a distinctive floor plan that maximizes its pond views and is flooded with natural light. From the rugged facade of San Saba stone to a host of contemporary conveniences, this is a space that offers elegant rustic living.
The interior’s spacious gathering areas provide opportunities for family relaxation and entertaining a crowd. The chef's kitchen has Viking appliances and is anchored by a large island with seating for five. An open plan provides seamless access to the dining room and living room, with vaulted wood ceilings and a huge stone fireplace.
A luxurious primary suite is a true retreat, with double glass doors opening to a covered patio, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like bath that boasts a jetted soaking tub set against huge windows offering beautiful views. The secondary bedrooms are designed as private suites, and a flexible bonus space can be a game room or other additional gathering spot.
Outdoors, find covered patios, an infinity-edge spa, outdoor kitchen, fire feature, two stocked ponds, and abundant wildlife.The barn includes four horse stalls, workshop, guest apartment, and equipment storage.
With a location south of I-10 and less than an hour from Houston, S Lazy S Ranch is a space that feels deep in the heart of Texas, yet is so close to modern living.