spacious sandalwood retreat
England-inspired lakeside Houston mansion hits market for $7.75 million
On the shores of Sandalwood’s largest lake is a stunning wooded estate. 50 Patti Lynn Lane, tucked between Briar Forest Drive and Memorial Drive, offers luxury living in tranquil seclusion. It’s on the market for $7.75 million and listed by Inga Laughlin Smith with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.
A rare find, this 9,000-square-foot home offers five bedrooms, five full and four partial bathrooms, exquisite details, and striking craftsmanship. Designed by Rice Residential Design, with interiors by Scene One Interiors and built by Corbel Custom Homes, this home is a remarkable example of how modern living blends with the natural setting.
Echoing an English manor, this home unfolds in its wooded surroundings. Come through the French chateau front doors into a sweeping grand foyer with hardwood floors and a wrought-iron staircase. A study features custom millwork, soaring views, and a club-like feel. The bar’s detailing lends an air of sophistication to this easy gathering space. The climate-controlled wine room has storage for 1,500 bottles. A lovely grand gallery links the wine room and dining room.
The kitchen is at the crossroads of the home, anchored by an oversized island, perfect for casual conversation and quick meals. Professional-grade appliances make it a home cook’s dream, while custom cabinetry and elegant architectural details demonstrate its blend of form and function.
On the main level is the primary suite, with a spa bathroom and a dressing room that mirrors a luxury boutique. Upstairs, a secondary suite has a window seat, custom built-ins, and an en-suite bath. Additional bedrooms are spacious retreats, and the game room has plenty of space to relax and enjoy treetop views. Currently, a secondary bedroom serves as an in-home fitness studio.
The resort-style grounds feature an infinity pool and spa. The back patio has a stone fireplace, outdoor kitchen, dining area, and lounging spot, making it a retreat all of its own. Steps lead down to gorgeously manicured grounds with mature trees and meandering paths to the lake.
This home should prove irresistible to a wealthy family seeking an exceptional blend of modern living with the feel of a private oasis.