A modern marvel, set among the exclusive enclave of Piney Point, is one of those see-it-to-believe-it homes. 11246 Memorial Drive both cleaves to and stands out from its surroundings, and it's on the market for $12 million, represented by Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes and Nasseim Saad with Compass Real Estate.
It sprawls over more than 12,000 square feet, with every luxury a homeowner could want. There are six bedrooms, seven full baths, three half-baths, a four-car garage, wine room with wet bar, elevator, and whole house generator. This one-acre estate also includes a summer kitchen and lavish pool.
But it's the design by Levant Luxury Homes that makes 11264 Memorial stand out. The open floor plan seamlessly integrates panoramic views of the outdoors, creating an inviting atmosphere suitable for both daily living and grand gatherings. Built on multiple levels, the home features stunning landscaping that turn it into a tranquil retreat.
The pool and spa are both focal points and gathering places. With its near-horizon design, the pool offers views of the home's expansive grounds. Just above it is the covered summer kitchen, with Fantasy Brown Leathered countertops, a natural gas grill, built-in outdoor beverage cooler, and ice maker, perfect for al fresco entertaining.
The home's entrance is anchored by a custom, pivoting steel front door imported from Austin, signaling sophistication. In the foyer, the two-story windows offer a breathtaking view of the front lawn and fills the space with natural light. The room is designed with a Harlem Caliza porcelain floor tile, Aria 6 Ring LED chandelier in polished brass, and floating white oak and steel stairs with glass and steel railing. An elevator provides access to all floors. 11264 Memorial's first-floor study has custom double doors imported from Mexico, allowing owners to create both intimate and open spaces as needed. The living room has a Montigo Gas Log Fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves. A tray ceiling adorned with a custom Venetian plaster finish completes the room's sophistication, and in-ceiling speakers provide a seamless audio experience.
Home chefs will love the kitchen, with its White Pearl Francini Quartzite countertops on the island and leathered natural stone on the breakfast table, illuminated by Modern Forms Linear Pendants in aged brass. There's a Rohl under-mount double bowl sink, complemented by Waterstone pull-out spray and pot filler faucets, which blend style and function. Off the kitchen is a scullery, providing additional storage and workspace. The wine cellar and wet bar provide ample space for keeping special bottles and entertaining.
The entrance of the primary bedroom suite sports its own sitting room, offering just a hint of the luxury to come. The bedroom has White Oak Engineered Hardwood Flooring, a morning bar with London Grey Quartzite countertops, and a dual-sided gas fireplace with a quartz surround, setting the scene for cozy relaxation. Glass doors lead to a terrace overlooking the grounds. The lavish bath features an Orgin Ombre Doree-Matte wall tile backdrop, a walk-in steam shower with a seamless glass door, and a Jacuzzi Unique soaking tub, complete with a Kohler deck mount tub faucet.
Additional bedrooms have treetop views, some with access to the upstairs north terrance, which has its own gas outdoor fireplace. The downstairs mudroom offers stylish storage and access to the four-car, showroom garage, which has spacious 12-foot ceilings to house even the most luxurious vehicles or personal collections.
11264 Memorial is truly a modern luxury oasis in one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods. It blends jaw-dropping beauty and plush amenities with a true sense of being a home that welcomes friends and family alike.