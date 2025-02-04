On The Market
Own a piece of luxurious Houston real estate right on Buffalo Bayou
10235 Pineland Dr.
Houston, TX 77024
Neighborhood: Hunters Creek Village
Style: Georgian
Square footage: 6,619
Beds: 5
Baths: 7 full, 1 half
Price: $3,500,000
The low down: Set high above Buffalo Bayou, this sophisticated home enjoys breathtaking views of its lush, wooded surroundings and is positioned directly across from the Houston Country Club. Renowned landscape architect Ruckel Dillon Wright has masterfully enhanced the estate’s natural beauty, crafting an outdoor oasis complete with an infinity-edge pool and spa adorned with Italian glass tile. A summer kitchen and stone-covered bayou terrace, accessed via gracefully descending steps, provide an idyllic setting for entertaining or private retreat.
Photo by TK Images
A grand foyer welcomes guests with a dramatic curved staircase, illuminated by art lighting, and crowned by a striking domed ceiling. The formal living and dining rooms flank the entrance, setting the tone for the home’s timeless elegance. At the heart of the residence, the central family room offers stunning wooded views and seamlessly connects to a spacious, well-appointed kitchen. Designed for both comfort and functionality, the main level also features a charming breakfast room, a butler’s pantry, and a 600-bottle wine cellar. A richly appointed mahogany-paneled study, complete with a two-sided fireplace, provides a refined space for work or relaxation.
Upstairs, the expansive primary suite is a true sanctuary, featuring separate his-and-hers baths and closets, ensuring privacy and convenience. Each secondary bedroom boasts its own ensuite bath and generous closet space, offering luxurious accommodations for family or guests. An elevator-ready design adds an element of future-proofing, enhancing accessibility.
The estate’s thoughtful design extends beyond its living spaces. A three-car attached garage provides ample storage, while an adjacent space offers the flexibility for future guests quarters, a separate home office, or a workshop. A powerful 40kW generator ensures uninterrupted comfort, underscoring the home’s commitment to convenience and security.
Photo by TK Images
This exceptional residence embodies a rare combination of grandeur and livability, offering an exquisite lifestyle in one of Houston’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Whether enjoying the picturesque bayou views, hosting gatherings in the refined entertaining spaces, or simply savoring the tranquility of the lush setting, this Georgian manor presents an extraordinary opportunity to experience the finest in luxury living.
This home is on the market with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.