For longtime Houston Realtor Tricia Eby, Knollwood Village represents everything she values about city living: accessibility, character, and connection. A third-generation Houstonian and Bellaire High School graduate, Eby has called the neighborhood home for three decades, still residing in the first house she ever bought.
She describes Knollwood Village as a well-established pocket just inside the Loop, offering an easy commute to the Medical Center, Rice Village, and downtown.
“It’s an inner-loop area that remains relatively affordable, with a range of options from original 1950s ranch homes to remodeled classics and new custom builds,” she says.
The neighborhood’s sense of community sets it apart. With only about 625 homes, Eby says, residents know one another by name.
“You’ll see neighbors walking dogs, kids riding bikes, and families out in the evenings," she says. "It feels like a small town in the middle of the city.”
A local resident even donated enough to create a neighborhood park, which now serves as a central gathering spot for families. Community events like the annual Halloween party bring everyone together with bounce houses, games, and more.
Eby shared a few of her personal favorites about life in Knollwood Village. Here's her guide:
Where to eat & drink
Eby favors spots in nearby Rice Village, including Sixty Vines, Salento, Coppa Osteria, and Antonio’s Mexican Restaurant. “The Village has so many great options, and you can be there in minutes,” she says.
Where to play
The Braes Bayou walking trail runs nearby, offering a convenient route for biking or morning walks. The neighborhood’s easy access to green spaces adds to its appeal.
What to see
World-class attractions are minutes away: the Houston Zoo, the Children’s Museum, the Museum of Natural Science, and the Menil Collection are all within a short drive.
Where to live
Many homes in Knollwood Village date to the 1950s, built after the former Main Street Airport land was redeveloped. The original ranch-style houses, often brick or siding-clad, feature open midcentury layouts.
Recent years have brought new two-story builds and remodeled homes, creating a diverse architectural mix. Larger-than-average lots — often between 6,000 and 10,000 square feet — provide generous outdoor space, a rarity for such a central location.
A recent sale of hers, 3146 Castlewood St., is a classic midcentury modern built in 1952 but stylishly updated with chic and sleek designer finishes. The corner lot is the cherry on top.
Eby has spent 15 years selling real estate here and says her familiarity with the neighborhood gives her clients an advantage. “I know every street, every house type, every phase of its development,” she says. “Knollwood Village has evolved, but it’s held onto its warmth and character. That’s what keeps people here.”
