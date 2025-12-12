Your Expert Guide
Round Top: A tiny haven in the Texas countryside
---
Not everything is bigger in Texas — and that’s just how Round Top likes it. With a population of just 87 (yes, you read that right!), this town embraces the charm of being “big time small.”
Located in northern Fayette County, about 90 minutes west of Houston, Round Top is brimming with charm, friendliness, and relaxed country living.
Round Top is renowned for its biannual Antique and Design Show, which attracts dealers from across the country and world. Venues like Blue Hills, The Compound, The Arbor, Market Hill, and Marburger Farms stretch for miles along Highway 237, offering treasures for everyone.
Linda Plant, who has lived on a beautiful Round Top farm since 2003, brings invaluable firsthand experience to her clients.
"The community offers a slower pace of living, a welcome respite for weekenders from the city or for families and retirees wanting to move full-time to the country" she says. "You can enjoy fabulous restaurants, shopping, and activities, or retreat to your property for peace and quiet."
There’s plenty to do in Round Top, with fine dining, fantastic art, unique shops, and great places to explore. Plus, Brenham is only 25 minutes away with the modern conveniences of Walgreens, Home Depot, and Chick-fil-A. La Grange, in the opposite direction, is only 15 minutes away with HEB, Walmart, and a great local hardware store.
When she’s not working, Plant is fully immersed in the Round Top community, serving as co-chair for the fundraising gala and as a member of the advisory board for the Fayetteville Community Center and Theater.
Here are some of her personal favorites about life in Round Top:
Where to eat & drink
“I love Round Top’s small-town feel, but with a level of sophistication that comes with wonderful restaurants,” says Plant.
A great new spot is Rabbit, Rabbit, located at Round Top Village. Right now it's only open for lunch, but its setting in a charming old house surrounded by huge live oaks is sure to make it a treasured favorite.
She also loves Lulu’s for rustic Italian fare; Boon & Company for great food, a fun bar, and shopping; The Garden Co. for its amazing farm-to-table menu; and Duo Modern at Market Hill, a 119,000-square-foot emporium of the world’s best antiques, furniture, and art.
For Tex-Mex classics it’s Mandito’s, and for gourmet comfort food, Royers is the place to be. Word to the wise: Get the pie. They’ve got a full menu page devoted to their OMPs (oh my pies).
For cocktails, Plant prefers Prost and the Ellis Motel (the Coconut Cowgirl is a vacation in a glass, she shares), and for craft beer, head to Round Top Brewing. The adorable Round Top Coffee Shop is also a morning go-to for a cup of joe.
Where to play
Plant suggests walking around the grounds and gardens of the Round Top Festival Institute, a center for learning and performances.
For shopping, browse all the goodness at Henkel Square Market — or play bocce ball there. Round Top Village has an impressive roster of stores like Richard Schmidt Jewelry and Tutu and Lilli.
Take the kids to the Round Top Family Library, housed in a former church that was moved to its current site and then restored.
Fayetteville Lake, only 20 minutes away, offers great fishing.
Attend the Round Top Film Festival, held once a year in November, with world premieres of films and activities.
What to see
“First off, I love to drive the back country roads because there are so many gorgeous areas surrounding Round Top,” says Plant.
Not to be missed is the 1,100-seat concert hall at the Round Top Festival Institute, a beautiful hidden gem.
“It’s hard to believe this world-class place exists in a town the size of 87!” adds Plant. “Every summer, they bring students and conductors from around the world for a six-week program, in addition to other performances throughout the year. It is simply amazing. Lately they have added some great Texas musicians to the lineup, such as Lyle Lovett and Ray Benson."
Where to live
In Round Top, the farmhouse takes top billing, whether it’s a traditional German style, a modern design with clean lines and board-and-batten siding, or a stone Hill Country-style home.
“Typically, you can expect wide porches to catch the breeze, lots of windows, and simple and clean lines that reflect the rural landscape,” Plant says.
A current listing of Plant's is 2130 Hartfield Rd. The five-bedroom custom home is located on 12.5 acres, only minutes from Round Top Square and down a quiet road offering lots of privacy.
The main house features two bedrooms, while tucked beneath the trees is a guest house with two more. French doors open to sunlit interiors, where a soaring beamed ceiling and floor-to-ceiling limestone fireplace create a warm ambience. The chef's kitchen, equipped with Thermador appliances, anchors the living space, while two primary suites and two ensuite guest bedrooms provide ample privacy.
Additional highlights include a formal dining room with a wine room, library with fireplace, an expansive back porch with a stone fireplace, and an oversized three-car, air-conditioned garage with its own upstairs living space and full bathroom.
---
