Woodland Heights: Historic small-town charm in a big city
Approximately five minutes north of downtown, the centrally located Woodland Heights neighborhood is one of the oldest and most historic in Houston.
"I love the feel of the neighborhood for many reasons,” says licensed real estate broker and native Houstonian Leann Salmons, who has 20-plus years of experience and first-hand knowledge of the city’s top areas.
Woodland Heights is not only close to dining and shopping, it also caters to an active lifestyle because it’s mere minutes from White Oak Bayou’s parks and trails.
“It’s a very eclectic neighborhood and definitely not a cookie-cutter subdivision — no one house is the same,” Salmons adds. “Many of the homes that were built decades ago have been renovated to modern standards but still have the best of their classic, timeless features. I love the charm and uniqueness of the area while being in the heart of the city.”
Salmons offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Woodland Heights. Here's her guide:
Where to eat & drink
“A classic is BB’s Tex-Orleans; it’s the original location and, yes, the crawfish are better here!” laughs Salmons.
When it comes to the best chicken pho in town, look no further than Pho Binh, which is an incredible, family-owned Vietnamese restaurant.
And it’s just a short drive to Loro Asian Smokehouse, Trattoria Sofia, and Coltivare's rustic Italian fare with a Gulf Coast twist — three of Salmons’s other go-to restaurants that do not disappoint.
“I’m not much of a drinker, but I have been known on occasion to have a glass of wine at Mutiny Wine Room,” she adds. “I also like Heights Bier Garten if I’m in a casual drink mood and Lei Low Bar for an escape from reality that puts me in an aloha mindset.”
Where to play
White Oak Bayou and its 17-plus miles of public greenspace is a favorite of Salmons’: “It has so many beautiful parts where you can explore nature, rent a bike, critter watch on the bayou, and more.”
She also mentions Stude Park for its great views of the downtown skyline and art sculptures along the jogging trails.
Speaking of art, you are also right around the corner from Sawyer Yards, one of the largest creative communities in the nation and home to Salmons' favorite sandwich shop, Cheba Hut.
What to see
"Driving into the neighborhood off I-45 North, the famous Be Someone graffiti art makes its mark on the overpass and welcomes you in,” Salmons says.
Also, at about dusk from March to October, a large bat colony can be seen from Waugh Drive Bridge as they take flight through downtown and then back to their home under the bridge.
Where to live
“Many Woodland Heights properties were constructed in the early 1920s to 1940s — some even have historic home site designations. However, the neighborhood is changing so rapidly and there are plenty of newly constructed homes to choose from as well, if that is what you're looking for," says Salmons. “You will see many different styles, ranging from bungalows to Victorian, Craftsman, and English cottage. But I love this neighborhood the most for its sprawling live oak trees that often spread across the entire street and make a beautiful canopy of shade that’s ideal for an afternoon stroll.”
One example of an iconic Woodland Heights home is 528 Highland, a beautifully restored and expanded 1920s charmer that’s situated on a large corner lot with a pool.
Salmons represented the seller and the home sold for $1,565,000. “At the time, it was one of the most expensive remodeled homes in the subdivision,” she says. “Since that time, the neighborhood property values have steadily increased."
