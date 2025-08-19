Houston has already proved it's one of the hottest destinations for Americans on the move, but a new study has revealed one neighboring city, Cypress, has attracted more new residents than any other place in the country in 2025.
Cypress' 77433 ZIP code topped MovingPlace's new list of the 10 most popular U.S. ZIP codes for movers in 2025.
Another Houston suburb, Katy, with its 77693 ZIP, landed just a few places below it, at at No. 5.
The report analyzed more than 6.38 million moves that occurred between January and May 2025 and ranked the U.S. cities that had the most moves by ZIP code.
During the first five months of the year, Cypress' 77433 ZIP had 3,638 inbound moves, the highest out of all ZIP codes in the nation.
The report says the suburb is a suitable place for families and young professionals based on its "quieter lifestyle" and its proximity to Houston for commuters.
"Located just northwest of Houston, this suburb offers a blend of affordable housing (with Zillow listing the average current house price at $415,000), and an abundance of green spaces, which makes it a more appealing option for some than the nearby city center of Houston," the report's author wrote.
Katy's 77493 ZIP code saw the fifth-highest number of inbound moves during the first part of the year, totaling 2,315 moves. This bustling suburb is a magnet for families searching for homes near high performing schools and a thriving local community.
Katy's ZIP code is the fifth hottest in America, per a new ranking. Photo courtesy of City of Katy
"Katy also has relatively affordable housing, with the average house price sitting at $352,000, according to Zillow," the report said. "The area’s combination of suburban comfort with access to Houston’s corporate hubs and cultural attractions appeals strongly to those wanting a balanced lifestyle."
Katy's growth has certainly caught the eye of real estate developers: A 165-acre mixed-use shopping center called the Texas Heritage Marketplace broke ground in January 2025, and will eventually bring the city numerous restaurants, retailers, and a five-acre green space.
Other top ZIPs in Texas
Texas remains a top destination for movers in 2025 with six total ZIP codes earning top-10 spots on MovingPlace's list. San Antonio suburb New Braunfels and its 78130 ZIP code ranked right behind Cypress with the second-highest number of moves in 2025. There were 3,486 moves that took place in New Braunfels from January to May, the report found
San Antonio's own 78253 ZIP climbed into the No. 10 spot with 2,883 inbound moves during the first five months of 2025.
Austin's ever-popular suburb Leander ranked No. 4 on the list with 3,349 moves occurring in the 78641 ZIP code during that time.
McKinney ranked No. 9 with 2,895 moves taking place in this North Dallas suburb in 2025.
The top 10 ZIP codes Americans are moving to in 2025 are:
- No. 1 – 77433 in Cypress, Texas
- No. 2 – 78130 in New Braunfels, Texas
- No. 3 – 34787 in Winter Garden, Florida
- No. 4 – 78641 in Leander, Texas
- No. 5 – 77493 in Katy, Texas
- No. 6 – 85142 in Queen Creek, Arizona
- No. 7 – 80134 in Parker, Colorado
- No. 8 – 75071 in McKinney, Texas
- No. 9 – 95747 in Roseville, California
- No. 10 – 78253 in San Antonio, Texas