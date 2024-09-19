Classic style
Stunning Federalist home near Memorial Park on sale for $3.4 million
Those who spend any time in New England will recognize it at once: the clean lines, the formal columns, the carved details and motifs that herald Federalist style architecture. In vogue from the late 1700s to the beginning of the Victorian Age, its remnants can be seen everywhere from the White House to a spot in Massachusetts called Derby Summer House, north of Boston.
It is also on display in stunning form at 6024 Memorial Drive, now on the market for $3.45 million and listed by Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. The home, designed by Ike Kligerman Barkley, is an homage to the Derby Summer House. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, this lovely home manages to both pay tribute to its inspiration and be perfectly suited to Houston.
Its three bedrooms and bathrooms, along with two half-baths, unfold over 5,107 square feet, sitting on just under half an acre of green grounds.
Exquisite detailing throughout includes marble and walnut basket-weave flooring, smoked mirror panels, gilded pilasters, a French marble fireplace, and faux brick walls. The home has an elevator, generator, and water filtration system installed. All interiors are designed by Michael Siller.
The reception area is designed to jaw-dropping effect, with its columns and crystal chandelier. This palatial space signals to guests that 6024 Memorial Drive is something special.
The kitchen boasts a Welsh-style dresser for open-display storage, a marble center island with a prep sink, and enough room to make this a natural gathering space. The primary bedroom has its own reading/writing alcove, two en-suite baths, custom-fitted walk-in closets, and an octagonal sitting area with a built-in desk.
6024 Memorial Drive looks perfectly at home in its Memorial setting, rising in gleaming white with black shutters against a curving driveway and tree-lined grounds. It exudes an air of classic taste and will certainly be a must-see for buyers looking for vintage style blended with modern luxury.