on the market
Galveston's largest condo offers stunning Gulf views, listed at $2.95M
The largest condo on Galveston island — complete with panoramic sea views and five bedrooms — is on the market. 801 E Beach Drive (Unit 2001) is priced at $2.95 million, and represented by Nancy Almodovar, co-founder and CEO of Nan & Company Properties.
The approximately 3,800-square-foot, 20th floor residence feels like a spacious beach home in the sky, making it perfect for those who want space for family and friends. The residence’s design merged two premium floor plans in the oceanfront high rise, resulting in a spacious layout that includes five bedrooms, each with a private bath, and soaring 10-foot ceilings.
Its four expansive balconies total 805 square feet and offer uninterrupted views of the bay and the Gulf. The kitchen features Costa Esmeralda granite, custom cabinetry, and curated lighting. Those who like to host guests will appreciate the condo's coffee bar, wet bar with a Sub-Zero dual-control wine fridge, and undercounter beverage drawers.
Spacious dining and living rooms also ensure plenty of room for entertaining.
The condo delivers the feel of a generous beach home while providing the ease and amenities of a luxury, maintenance-free coastal lifestyle. Owners and their guests will love the ability to hit the beach or spend an afternoon by the high-rise’s private pool.
Those who are in the market for a spot that provides elegance, ample entertaining and living space, and beautiful views will be intrigued.