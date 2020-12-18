Houston, prepare to dive into an all-new Crystal Lagoon paradise

One of the buzziest phrases of 2020, locally, will no doubt be “crystal lagoon.” A 12-acre crystal lagoon made a massive splash when it opened to the public in July in Texas City. Now, Houston’s fourth Crystal Lagoon getaway has been announced at a bustling Katy master-planned community.

The new Crystal Lagoon amenity will anchor the Katy Sunterra development, courtesy of local developer, Land Tejas. The turquoise retreat will span approximately 3.5 acres, according to a press release. Visitors can expect a clubhouse and pool overlooking the lagoon, as well as several beaches and an island — all surrounded by crystal clear waters.

“This will be the only place in Katy where you’ll have the turquoise blue waters and white sand beach experience within walking distance from your home or a short ride on your golf cart or bicycle using our 12-foot GreenBolt trail,” said Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company, in a statement.

“Sunterra will offer Katy residents the opportunity to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle with something for everyone, such as kayaking, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding or enjoying a yoga class on the water,” Man continued. “The new lagoon design is approximately the size of four NFL football fields or 14 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The amenity village is three times larger than our Balmoral amenity village where we developed the first lagoon with Crystal Lagoons technology in Texas.”

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year. Land Tejas acquired the 1,039-acre property — located along Clay and Pitts roads in Harris and Waller counties — earlier this year, per a release.

As for the development, the first phase will feature more than 870 homesites (many of which will border community lakes) planned for approximately 2,200 homes. Several of these new neighborhoods will also be gated, the developer notes. Builders and pricing have yet to be announced.

Land Tejas opened the first Crystal Lagoons amenity in Texas in fall 2018 in Balmoral in Humble. Most recently, it opened a 12-acre lagoon in Lago Mar in Texas City. A third lagoon is underway in Sierra Vista, located along the Highway 288 corridor.