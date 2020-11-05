Sprawling new hotel complex checks into the Texas Medical Center

Texas Medical Center visitors will now have a new hospitality option. Construction has begun on a 350,000-square-foot hotel development at the corner of Old Spanish Trail and Fannin Street in the Texas Medical Center. The project, spearheaded by Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, Satya, will be a Hyatt Place and Hyatt House, according to a press release.

The new hotel center, slated for completion in 2022, will offer 159 hotel rooms at Hyatt Place and 139 extended stay rooms under the Hyatt House portfolio. The 14-story property will be Houston’s first Hyatt dual-branded property in one contiguous tower, per a release.

With Hyatt Place and Hyatt House, the development will offer 298 rooms total with some offering in-room kitchens and living rooms, a hotel dining area open 24 hours with regionally inspired breakfast, a full-service restaurant and lobby café, two bars, lobby workstation, and a more than 300-car parking garage

Amenities include a deck featuring 3,500 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor pool overlooking the Houston skyline, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and a guest laundry room.

Satya’s local portfolio of hospitality include The Tru by Hilton in Cypress, La Quinta in Spring, and The Marriott near John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City. The project team includes Satya, owner and developer; Dallas-based G2, project architect; HarDam Hotels and The Mathis Group, project consultants; E.E. Reed Construction, L.P., contractor; and IBC Bank, per a release.

“We look forward to opening the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the renowned medical center and offering a much-needed extended stay option for visitors from all around the globe,” said Sunny Bathija, CEO of Satya, in a statement. “Just six miles from bustling downtown Houston and two miles from the popular Museum District, business and leisure travelers will also be in close proximity to Houston’s most popular destinations.”