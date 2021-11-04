Rice Village refreshes with major makeover, walkable spaces, and more

Recently, the bustling Plaza in the Park, nestled in West University announced new enhancements, including a central outdoor seating space, new landscaping, fresh paint, and new pathways.

Not to be undone, one of the Inner Loop’s busiest retail and restaurant destinations has also announced a big transformation. Rice Village is in the midst of a major makeover, with plans for improved walkability, new landscaping, more patios, and more.

According to Rice Management Company, the 83-year-old development will see cosmetic improvements such as paint refreshes, architectural upgrades, seasonal plantings and flowering art installations. The idea, per Rice Management Company, is to create “an elevated retail experience for the community.”

As locals know, the district also hosts a popular, bi-monthly farmers market.

Rice Village is currently teeming with new tenants, with more exciting options in store. Buzzy new additions include the nationally familiar CB2, local gem purveyor Christina Greene Jewelry, SkinSpirit, Duck Camp, and Badolina Bakery and Café of the Doris Metropolitan brand.

Food and dining offerings include Sprinkles Cupcakes, a relocated Sweet Paris, plus the highly anticipated new culinary concept by Aaron Bludorn, set to open in summer 2022, as CultureMap was first to report.

“This transformation has been in the making for quite some time, and we’re excited for Houstonians to experience these exclusive concepts,” said Burdette Huffman of the Blue Ox Group, in a statement. “Our premiere tenants further enhance an environment of approachable sophistication – offering a differentiated experience through some of Houston’s only storefronts for these new restaurants and new retailers.”