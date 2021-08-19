Home » Real Estate
plaza with a pop

Bustling West University shopping and restaurant destination announces major makeover

Plaza in the Park West University West U renovations
The new-look Plaza in the Park. Rendering courtesy of EDENS

A bustling center in the heart of commercial West U is set for a fresh makeover. Plaza in the Park, nestled near the intersection of Buffalo Speedway and Bissonnet Street, will soon receive enhancements including a central outdoor seating space, new landscaping, fresh paint, and new pathways.

The improvements come courtesy of national real estate developer, EDENS, which has spearheaded the changes in Uptown, as CultureMap previously reported.

Walkability is a key EDENS feature; West U residents can expect new walkable pathways lined with flower beds, a tree-enhanced hardscape, and a courtyard fit for lounging and strolling in between shopping and stopping by the site’s collection of retail and restaurants.

Speaking of retail, YogaSix and Current Meditation, both local concepts focused on wellness and health, are slated for the plaza, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, shoppers and diners won’t have to worry about disruptions. All retailers, restaurants, and services will remain open, per an announcement. That includes Buca di Beppo, Current Meditation, Custom Ink, Diesel Barbershop, Envision Nails, Fellini Caffé, Galleria MRI & Diagnostics, GNC, Kriser’s Natural Pet, Kroger, Massage Envy, Mathnasium, Planet Beach, Primp & Blow, Sprint,, True REST Float Spa, and more.

“Plaza in the Park serves a wide range of customers in West University at one of Houston’s busiest intersections,” said Tom Kiler, managing director of EDENS, in a statement. “Enhancing the street presence and functionality of Plaza in the Park will create a more engaging, walkable experience, while introducing surrounding communities to an updated mix of retail offerings and restaurant partners.”

