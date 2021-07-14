Posh Post Oak destination announces major renovations and makeover

A major Houston destination is set to reveal a major makeover. Post Oak Plaza and its collection of shops, restaurants, and services will undergo a transformative refresh, developer and owner Levcor announced. Work is planned to unfold in multiple phases through 2022.

Just what can shoppers and visitors expect at the bustling intersection Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe Road? Building and store facades will incorporate a mixture of wood, glass, stucco, and stone materials and feature new lighting elements to accentuate the architecture, press materials note.

Plans also include community gathering locations throughout the common areas, plus and an extensive landscaping plan boasting new trees, enhanced hardscape, and flower beds. Widened pathways promise connectivity, safety, and walkability as guests stroll the development.

Speaking of new additions: Dining options including Kenny & Ziggy’s, Maragume Udon, and il Bracco, an upscale eatery from Dallas serving classic Italian dishes, are headed to the center.

Shoppers and diners, fear not: All retailers, restaurants and services at Post Oak Plaza will remain open, including Bill Walker Clothier, Eye Elegance, FedEx, Home Source, Madison Lily, Pinto Ranch, Post Oak Nail Lounge, Sensia, Toys to Love, and UPS. Meanwhile, new leasing will be handled by Shop Companies, per a press release.

“Our team is working diligently to create an enhanced experience for guests visiting us in Uptown Houston as well as our retail and restaurant partners,” said Sasha Levine, vice president at Levcor, in a release. “Adding first-to-market restaurants and new retail shops to our center will further expand the options found in our city and caters to the evolving taste of our customers.”