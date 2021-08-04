Woodsy and lake-laden new north Houston development promises lush living starting under $300K

One lesson from the global pandemic is that locals are now willing to travel far outside the confines of the Loop for a higher quality of life — and especially for green space. To wit: Potential buyers are swarming to new developments such as PrairieLand Village and the ranch-inspired Massey Oaks — both outside the Loop.

Now, a massive development north of Houston promises large recreational lakes, a 300-acre nature preserve and a sandy beach along the San Jacinto River, and some 4,000 new homes starting at just under $300,000.

Houston-based Caldwell Communities has announced The Highlands, a new, 2300-acre project located just west of FM 1314 along the Grand Parkway, specifically in Porter, Texas in Montgomery Couty. The Highlands is meant to be reminiscent of a national park, press materials note, boasting lush lakes, woods, a new 18-hole golf course, and even a waterpark with a lazy river.

Developers are hoping to draw budget and lifestyle-minded shoppers with more than 300 acres of nature preserves, the aforementioned beach, miles of paved and natural hiking trails, an on-site elementary school, and more.

The community is currently being developed, with a soft opening planned for late fall and a grand opening slated for mid-2022, according to a press release. Those interested can sign up for information via the official website and get the latest updates, home plans, and more.

Golfers, through resident HOA dues, can enjoy a social membership to the semi-private 18-hole golf course, Highland Pines, built by Augusta Pines developer Tour18. Highland Pines will be the first all-zoysia grass course and will offer a juniors program for kids looking to enhance their golf skills, a release note.

A new onsite elementary school is slated for fall 2024 and will be zoned to New Caney ISD. Area students currently attend Crippen Elementary, New Caney Middle School, and New Caney High School.

As for the reasonably priced homes, a planned model home park will include builds from names including Beazer Homes, Caldwell Homes, Coventry Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Homes, Empire Communities, Highland Homes, Lennar Homes, Newmark Homes, Partners In Building, Perry Homes, and Ravenna Homes.

For those who might balk at the location, The Highlands will be close to all major freeways, including I-45 and Hwy 69, and near major area employers such as Anadarko, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil.

“From the forty miles of rated trails along an elevated ridge of the property to the unique nature-inspired waterpark, residents at The Highlands will experience a wealth of amenities unlike any other we've designed,” Caldwell vice president of marketing Jennifer Symons said in a press release. “It feels like an escape from Houston, yet still close to it all, so homeowners get the best of both worlds.”