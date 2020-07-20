Houston philanthropists' River Oaks home graces market at $2.45 million

Inwood Drive is one of Houston's most desirable streets, and one of the street's most desirable homes is now on the market. A design-lover's home at 2504 Inwood Dr., represented by Beth Wolff Realtors Real Living, boasts three bedrooms and three baths, and is available for $2.45 million.

Built in 1976 and owned for the last 20 years by Houston philanthropists Evelyn and Dan Leightman, it has been the site of numerous galas for Bayou City charities and foundations, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Ballet Guild, and ABC13 Women of Distinction for Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. A home with a gracious past, it's sure to be part of some lucky homeowner's future.

The home's striking features begin with its soaring entry, giving way to an indoor atrium, anchored by lush 20-foot focus trees and a parade of tropical plants. The dazzling space is flooded with light from the two-story windows and offers a welcoming place to entertain. There's an eye-catching curved staircase that meanders gently upward in the airy space, each step covered in gray leopard print, a whimsical touch that adds to the atrium's jungle aesthetic.

Unfolding across 6,192 square feet, 2504 Inwoord was designed for gatherings. Off the modern dining room is a 3,000-bottle wine room, complete with room for a high-top tasting table. Oenophiles will love the space as a way to showcase — and share — their collection. The u-shaped kitchen boasts a six-burner Dacor gas range, double ovens and a warming drawer. The space overlooks the lush garden, with a lagoon-style pool and waterfalls. The home's upstairs is accessible via the Vuelift Hydrolic elevator. From the second floor, 2504 Inwood's blending of indoors and outdoors is on full display, with views of the treetops, anchored in the atrium below.

The home's primary bedroom is a massive suite made for ultimate relaxation. Sitting just off the verdant greenery of the atrium and bordered by a gorgeous balcony, it's the perfect spot to unwind after a long day. The recently remodeled bathroom features a steam shower, double sinks and seated vanity. The walk-in closet has wrap-around space for hanging clothes, and a center dresser that features space for belts and accessories. The home office is adjacent to the suite, and offers three huge windows that flood the space with light.

From its marble floors to its generous storage spaces, from the resort-style stone-paved backyard, 2504 Inwood is an oasis of beauty on a street that already boasts some of Houston's most beautiful homes. Thoughtfully designed for both style and function, the home is perfect for those who want to showcase their spaces to guests, as well as those who seek a private manse away from the Bayou City's bustle.