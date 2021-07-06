Companies are doing a major rethink post-pandemic about their office spaces. It's no longer an option to offer employees a sub-par work space, and those signing the lease aren't willing to overpay for less-than-impressive amenities.

That's why Urban Office, from Braun Enterprises, has been debuting office options that are heavy on the perks, spot on with location, and versatile in layout, all at more affordable prices than their counterparts.

Take, for example, 53 West at 5373 W. Alabama St. Located just steps from The Galleria, the property is well positioned in a dense retail corridor with superior walkability and is neighbored by major national and local tenants, restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Or its newest, Spring Branch Village, which is officially opening in July. This office is surrounded by an ideal mix of affluent neighborhoods including Spring Branch East, Memorial/The Villages, and The Heights.

Both offer such shared amenities as free high-speed internet, snacks and coffee plus a full operating kitchen, shared conference spaces and private phone booths, and printing/scanning/copying equipment.

The onsite parking is free — a definite plus over congested (and pricy) downtown parking — and members have 24/7 access to the space.

The shared amenities and secure, private offices are a great solution for small businesses like lawyers, insurance agencies, marketing firms, Realtors, photographers, and other entrepreneurs, as there is a variety of office layouts that can accommodate a range of team sizes. Furnishings — including electric standing desks — are also available.

To further that feeling of flexibility, rental agreements typically run 12 months, with shorter agreements available. Existing Urban Office members can also upgrade to a larger space within their building or at another Urban Office location any time during their rental agreement.

Offices are going fast at 53 West, and similar excitement is expected at Spring Branch once it opens. To book a tour or learn more about Urban Office's Houston and San Antonio locations, visit the website.