Stunning Hill Country ranch flows onto the market at $54.5 million

A 2,269-acre ranch for sale in the Texas Hill Country is a water lover’s dream.

Less Ranch, which just hit the market at $54.5 million, could aptly be renamed Aqua Ranch. It features two lakes, several ponds, more than four miles of creek tributaries, nearly 1.3 miles of Frederick Creek frontage, and almost 1.8 miles of springs and other waterways. Furthermore, large sycamore trees indicate that additional water systems sit underground.

Perhaps the most stunning aquatic aspect of Less Ranch is a cave with an Artesian-style water feature that discharges an estimated 19,000 gallons of water a day, captured by a 40,000-gallon cistern.

Robert Dullnig of Dullnig Ranch Sales at Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

The property, owned and operated by the same family since 1951, is five miles west of Boerne. It borders the Kronkosky State Natural Area and is less than a five-minute drive from George Strait’s Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort.

Highlights of the property include:

A more than 3,200-square-foot limestone home with vaulted beam ceilings, rock fireplaces, sweeping views of the ranch’s lakes and valleys, a 400-square-foot covered porch, and an in-ground pool.

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom caretaker’s house.

A 1,500-square-foot enclosed barn.

Wild deer, turkey, doves and hogs.

“Less Ranch is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Not only is it rare to find such a large tract of land with this proximity to San Antonio, but to find one with this type of live water and history in a Boerne ZIP code is almost unheard of,” Dulling says.