Former Houston Texans star tosses his Memorial mansion onto market for $8.45 million

In what seems eons ago, the Houston Texans were a competitive team and perennial playoff contender.

In those bygone days, the only controversy surrounding the team was the drafting of defensive end Mario Williams over our hometown high school hero and UT legend, Vince Young. (Let’s not even get started on then-USC star, Reggie Bush).

As fans know, Williams was selected No. 1 overall by the Texans in 2006. He quickly signed a six-year, $54 million contract and to celebrate, he nabbed a swanky manse in Memorial, which is now on sale for $8.45 million. Williams’ home on 701 W Friar Tuck Ln. is listed by Krista Mcgowen of Nextgen Real Estate Properties.

Boasting some 1.42 total acres and 13,000 feet of living space, Williams’s home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and five half-bathrooms. Dramatic staircases, vaulted ceilings, and exposed, beamed ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows can be found inside.

A Mediterranean theme runs throughout the home with a mix of Old World charm and modern amenities. (The kitchen features state-of-the art appliances and is adorned with travertine and marble.)

A formal living room has a fireplace and built-ins; a separate formal dining room is beset with chandeliers. Also included is an office, a bar, a climate-controlled wine room, and a home theater with tiered seating.

In keeping with a pro athlete’s estate, a billiard-room is decorated with Williams’ career memorabilia. (As Realtor.com points out, the letter “W” is emblazoned on the floor of the bathroom.)

Vain new homeowners will appreciate the 360-degree mirrors in the primary bedroom’s all-white dressing room (it also features custom closets and a chandelier). Upstairs allows for a self-contained apartment for visitors, mothers-in-law, or especially private guests.

Home to many a “star-studded party,” per the listing, the estate also has a resort-style pool (we’re guessing many a soiree ended up there) with a swim-up bar, waterfalls, Jacuzzi, slide, and fire features. A nine-car garage is perfect for the car-collecting type.

This isn’t the only famous Houston athlete named Mario whose home is on the market. Houston Rockets fan favorite Mario Elie also recently listed his Piney Point home.