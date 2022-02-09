Home » Real Estate
High-power Houston attorney places River Oaks home on market for $27.5M

Tony Buzbee house 1722 River Oaks
Buzbee is accepting Bitcoin as payment. Photo courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman

Power attorney Tony Buzbee, to put it lightly, is no stranger to going big. Take his bombastic, fists-up mayoral campaign or the $750 million lawsuit he filed against the Astroworld Festival. And how about the former Marine parking a $600,000 WWII tank in front of his River Oaks home?

His aforementioned home (1722 River Oaks Blvd.) has seen headlines thanks to a 2016 visit from Donald Trump and a 2019 burglary that resulted in the theft of $21 million in paintings, jewelry, computers, and even guns.

And the newest headline: it boasts a $27,500,000 price tag as it’s now for sale. True to Buzbee headline-grabbing form, Bitcoin will be accepted for purchase.

Nestled on one of the most prestigious streets in Houston (just three doors from River Oaks Country Club), Buzbee’s house is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom modern Tudor featuring a brick façade, slate roof, and imported French antique stone walkway.

Inside, the 12,209 square-foot home boasts a gym, wine cellar with a tasting room and storage for hundreds of bottles, theater, library, family room and adjoining wet bar, guest suite with a private entry, game room, temperature-controlled attic spaces, walk-in closets, a whole-house generator, six-car garage with car lifts, and more, per a description from Beth Cassidy of Douglas Elliman.

Meanwhile, details in the Tom Wilson-crafted home include interiors by Ginger Barber Nash, refinished hardwood floors, limestone tile, regal mahogany millwork, Segreto plaster walls, a stone gas fireplace imported from Italy, imported stone floors, and LED lighting throughout.

This $27,500,000 price is quite the jump, as Buzbee purchased the home in 2013 for $14 million. A current cryptocurrency converter puts the sale price at approximately 618 Bitcoin.

