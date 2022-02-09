High-power Houston attorney places River Oaks home on market for $27.5M

Power attorney Tony Buzbee, to put it lightly, is no stranger to going big. Take his bombastic, fists-up mayoral campaign or the $750 million lawsuit he filed against the Astroworld Festival. And how about the former Marine parking a $600,000 WWII tank in front of his River Oaks home?

His aforementioned home (1722 River Oaks Blvd.) has seen headlines thanks to a 2016 visit from Donald Trump and a 2019 burglary that resulted in the theft of $21 million in paintings, jewelry, computers, and even guns.

And the newest headline: it boasts a $27,500,000 price tag as it’s now for sale. True to Buzbee headline-grabbing form, Bitcoin will be accepted for purchase.

Nestled on one of the most prestigious streets in Houston (just three doors from River Oaks Country Club), Buzbee’s house is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom modern Tudor featuring a brick façade, slate roof, and imported French antique stone walkway.

Inside, the 12,209 square-foot home boasts a gym, wine cellar with a tasting room and storage for hundreds of bottles, theater, library, family room and adjoining wet bar, guest suite with a private entry, game room, temperature-controlled attic spaces, walk-in closets, a whole-house generator, six-car garage with car lifts, and more, per a description from Beth Cassidy of Douglas Elliman.

Meanwhile, details in the Tom Wilson-crafted home include interiors by Ginger Barber Nash, refinished hardwood floors, limestone tile, regal mahogany millwork, Segreto plaster walls, a stone gas fireplace imported from Italy, imported stone floors, and LED lighting throughout.

This $27,500,000 price is quite the jump, as Buzbee purchased the home in 2013 for $14 million. A current cryptocurrency converter puts the sale price at approximately 618 Bitcoin.